4 Metrics for Monitoring the Hospice Payment Cap

Among the many metrics hospices should use to monitor their potential payment cap liability four rise to the surface.

Those four are average length of stay, median length of stay, transfer admissions and life discharge percentage, Morgan Crews, director at the accounting firm Forvis Mazars, said at the National Alliance for Care at Home’s Financial Summit in Chicago.

“Effective monitoring will allow you to take corrective action when you start noticing negative downturns or things that are concerning, so you can hopefully make changes before you get to that cap point,” Crews said at the conference. “So when doing any of these metrics, it’s very important. You want to look at your current cap year and then also your last 12 months to get a good base on some trending information.”

The cap is designed to prevent overuse of hospice, put controls on Medicare spending and foster greater access to care among patients. For Fiscal Year 2026, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services set the cap at $35,361.44.

Errors or other inconsistencies with the payment cap can have significant consequences for providers. For one, if they have a cap liability, they will have to repay that amount to Medicare. In some situations, a hospice might face additional monetary penalties, interest charges or referrals to the U.S. Treasury Department in severe cases.

Patient length of stay has substantial influence on a hospice’s ability to manage the aggregate cap. One key to cap management is to find an appropriate mix of long length-of-stay patients and those expected to be in hospice for a shorter time, according to Natalie Alexander, director at the consulting firm SimiTree.

“Usually, if you are going to exceed the cap, you take a look at your average length of stay. It’s usually a good indicator of where you’re at within your hospice cap,” Alexander said at the conference. “It’s more than 100 days you’re likely going to be over hospice cap, and it’s a good time to start planning for that, putting it into your budget and making a plan of how to change that.”

Regulators and other stakeholders have been keeping an increasingly close eye on the payment cap. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) has recommended to Congress a 20% cut to the aggregate cap for several years running. The commission also called on Congress to wage adjust the cap. To date, Congress has not implemented these reductions.

Hospices can leverage a few data sources to aid them in monitoring their progress on the payment cap, according to Crews.

“Almost all [electronic medical records (EMR)] have reporting within them for hospice cap. Now it’s not a sophisticated report, it’s usually just an average length of stay report that you can run out of your EMR. That is one tool that can be utilized. You can also use your [provider statistical and reimbursement report (PS&R)] and beneficiary reports from your IDM system.”