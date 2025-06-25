h/care Acquires American Premier Home Health

The health care management organization h/care has acquired American Premier Home Health, Hospice and Palliative Care, based in Phoenix.

h/care builds out its footprint using a hub-and-spoke model, in which they establish a foothold in a key market and expands into adjacent communities. Financial terms for the transaction were undisclosed. Phoenix is now one of the company’s central hubs, according to a statement from h/care.

“Phoenix is one of the most dynamic aging markets in the country, and American Premier has earned its place as one of the most trusted names in the region,” said Ryan Haller, CEO and co-founder of h/care, in a statement. “This collaboration allows us to deepen our investment in Arizona and bring our unique model of supportive, technology-enabled and clinician-first care to a broader population.”

As of 2022, Arizona had the 12th highest concentration of seniors age 65 and older among the U.S. states, the U.S. Census Bureau indicated. That year, 18.8% of the state’s 7.58 million population had reached the age 65 threshold. That number is expected to exceed 20% by 2030.

Hospice utilization in Arizona exceeds national averages at more than 54%, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home.

“The opportunity to join h/care and lead growth efforts in the Phoenix region is both exciting and meaningful,” said Scott Scherpenberg, h/care’s managing director for American Premier, in a statement. “This market is experiencing rapid demographic shifts and a growing demand for high-quality, home-based care … I look forward to building on American Premier’s strong foundation and leading our expansion throughout Arizona and the Southwest.”

Earlier this month, h/care acquired the home health and hospice provider Visiting Nurse Association of Ohio (VNA) for an undisclosed sum. h/care expects the deal to be a springboard for expansion. The Cleveland market “fits perfectly” into the company’s hub-and-spoke growth model, Haller indicated.