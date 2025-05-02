Koda Health, Guidehealth Launch Advance Care Planning Partnership

The advance care planning tech company Koda Health is partnering with the AI-enabled health care services platform Guidehealth to enhance goals-of-care documentation.
Through the partnership, Guidehealth’s Healthguides — a team of virtually embedded care navigators — will help patients and families navigate complex health care decisions, including end-of-life planning.
“Once we leverage a lot of the great analytics from the guides team, we have a multimodal way of engaging patients. We have our software technology which helps individuals plan for their care, and it eventually generates state-specific care plans that protect their wishes, and then we have patient advocates on our team who have deep backgrounds in palliative care to help support those at the highest need,” Koda Health CEO Tatiana Fofanova told Palliative Care News. “It’s the coupling of the two in a multi modal engagement fashion that really drives success in this process.”
Guidehealth’s AI platform will help identify patients in need of advance care planning, generating a referral to Koda Health, which will aid them in documenting their wishes and goals.
Guidehealth supports more than 600,000 lives and partners with leading health systems and CINs across the country to advance value-based care performance. The company provides a technology-enabled services platform that integrates directly into primary care workflows, enabling providers to identify high-risk patients, coordinate care and reduce administrative burden.
The Guidehealth agreement represents a natural expansion of Koda Health’s cadre of partnerships, according to Koda’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Desh Mohan.
“In that regard, we’ve been partnering with health plans, health systems, value-based organizations across the country to really improve this process in a scalable, tech enabled way,” Mohan told Palliative Care News. “It’s a continuum in our existing partnerships that has really brought us in in collaboration with Guidehealth.”
Fofanova co-founded Koda Health in 2020 with Mohan and Katelin Cherry, the company’s chief technology officer. The three met and began collaborating at the Texas Medical Center’s (TMCi) Biodesign program, which tasked them with finding solutions to problems affecting the health system. Koda Health spun out of that work as an independent company.
The company’s platform is designed to digitize patients’ decision-making around their care preferences and goals. Koda’s advance care plans documents are legal in all 50 states and are available in multiple languages.
“I have been spending the last two decades looking for a Koda Health,” Guidehealth Founder and CEO Dr. Sanjay Doddamani told Palliative Care News. “We also now have a level of digitally forward-thinking and abilities to be able to match the need with the resource for the first time at a speed that we’ve not previously been able to do.”