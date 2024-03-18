Aging Media Network, a WTWH Media Company, Announces 2024 Aspect Awards Winners

Aging Media Network, a WTWH Media company, is proud to announce the 2024 Aspect Awards winners. With more than 60 submissions across the categories of Behavioral Health, Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing (SNF), the focus on innovation and creativity is sharper than ever before.

The program was judged by 10 advertising and marketing experts from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing, public relations, and more. Judges evaluated entries based on creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category received first, second, and third place decisions, classified by entries submitted among either providers or vendors.

Participation from national, regional, and local companies, as well as an array of creative agencies, makes the Aspect Awards a powerful benchmark for behavioral health longevity marketing and creative strategy in 2024.

Advertisement

Introducing the 2024 Winners in alphabetical order, sorted by industry and category:

HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE

Multimedia Campaign

Advertisement

Provider Winner: Hospice of the Panhandle Second Place: St. Croix Hospice

Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign

Provider Winner: Goldencare Hospice and Palliative Care LLC

Vendor Winner: Partner Plus Media

Rebranding (Before and After)

Provider Winner: Priority Life Care

Social Media Campaign

Provider Winner: Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Video or TV Campaign

Provider Winner: Interim HealthCare, Inc.

Vendor Winner: Absolute Studios

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign

Provider Winner: Embark Behavioral Health Second Place: Emergence Health Network

Multimedia Campaign

Provider Winner: Hansei Solutions Second Place: MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy Third Place: Emergence Health Network

Vendor Winner: Catalight Second Place: Initium Health

HOME HEALTH & HOME CARE

Multimedia Campaign

Provider Winner: BrightStar Care Second Place: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Third Place: Innovive Health

Vendor Winner: 24 Hour Home Care Second Place: WellSky Third Place: Experience Fresh on behalf of TCare (Policy Holder Campaign)

New Brand Launch

Provider Winner: Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP) Second Place: OPO Health Third Place: Help at Home

Rebranding (Before and After)

Provider Winner: Griswold Second Place: Allegrow on behalf of Care Options for Kids Third Place: Alivia Care, Inc.

Social Media Campaign

Provider Winner: Tribute Home Care

Video or TV Campaign

Provider Winner: Adoration Home Health & Hospice Second Place: Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)

Vendor Winner: GA Creative

SENIOR HOUSING & SENIOR LIVING

Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign

Provider Winner: Arrow Senior Living

Digital Display / PCC Campaign

Provider Winner: Priority Life Care

Multimedia Campaign

Provider Winner: Discovery Senior Living (I’m Worried About Mom) Second Place: Arrow Senior Living Third Place: Discovery Senior Living (Some Help Could Help)

Vendor Winner: Experience Fresh on behalf of Chapters Living Second Place: Werremeyer Creative Third Place: Sentrics

New Brand Launch

Provider Winner: Arrow Senior Living

Print, Direct & Billboard Campaign

Provider Winner: Beztak Second Place: Westminster Communities of Florida (Parade of Homes) Third Place: Westminster Communities of Florida (Aging Solo)

Rebranding (Before and After)

Provider Winner: Christian Living Communities Second Place: Beztak Third Place: Friendship Village STL

Social Media Campaign

Provider Winner: Holbrook Life Second Place: Common Sail Investment Group

Video or TV Campaign

Provider Winner: The Arbor Company Second Place: Health Dimensions Group Third Place: Priority Life Care

SENIOR HOUSING & SENIOR LIVING

Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign

Provider Winner: Arrow Senior Living

Digital Display / PCC Campaign

Provider Winner: Priority Life Care

Multimedia Campaign

Provider Winner: Discovery Senior Living (I’m Worried About Mom) Second Place: Arrow Senior Living Third Place: Discovery Senior Living (Some Help Could Help)

Vendor Winner: Experience Fresh on behalf of Chapters Living Second Place: Werremeyer Creative Third Place: Sentrics

New Brand Launch

Provider Winner: Arrow Senior Living

Print, Direct & Billboard Campaign

Provider Winner: Beztak Second Place: Westminster Communities of Florida (Parade of Homes) Third Place: Westminster Communities of Florida (Aging Solo)

Rebranding (Before and After)

Provider Winner: Christian Living Communities Second Place: Beztak Third Place: Friendship Village STL

Social Media Campaign

Provider Winner: Holbrook Life Second Place: Common Sail Investment Group

Video or TV Campaign