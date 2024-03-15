Senior Living Operator Launches Home Health, Hospice Company Dover Health

Senior living and health care services operator The Dover Companies has launched a home health and hospice business branded as Dover Health.

The fledgling company pledges to offer patients a suite of wraparound services, including for the terminally ill, to support quality of life and aging in place. Its parent organization also operates senior living, pharmacy, development, independent living, personal care, assisted living and memory care businesses, among others.

“We can offer a unique care delivery model to patients facing specific challenges while dealing with a terminal illness,” Brandy Pratt, vice president of hospice for Dover Health, told Hospice News in an email. “With the multiple services available through Dover Health, we effectively bridge the gap often encountered in the continuum of care, supporting patients in their desire to remain in their own homes as they age.”

Dover Health will begin providing care within the Cedarhurst Senior Living communities, which is also a subsidiary of Dover Health. The company’s other brands include Medicine Express Long-Term Care Pharmacy, Dover Development, Dover Capital and Brahms Construction.

However, they have plans to begin moving beyond Cedarhurst and into surrounding communities and other senior housing and skilled care locations.

“Dover Health will extend its services to residents in senior housing as well as other skilled settings, and beyond,” Ryan Davis, communications specialist for Cedarhurst, told Hospice News in an email. “We are excited about collaborating with seniors housing operators, health plans and other providers committed to enhancing care for all seniors.”

At the outset, Dover will set its sights on expansion throughout the Midwest, where Cedarhurst already has a substantial presence, Pratt indicated.

“Our primary focus will be on the Midwest region, where Cedarhurst has already built a strong reputation for delivering top-quality senior housing solutions to the local community,” Pratt said. “We aim to expand by providing comprehensive home-centered health care services to seniors throughout the area.”