House Call, Hospice Company Enoble Care Merges with Clare Medical

The home-based care companies Clare Medical and Ennoble Care’s New Jersey Housecall Practices are merging to form one of the largest house call organizations in the New England region.

The companies indicated in a statement that the merger will enhance access in-home medical care and improve patient outcomes. In addition to home-based primary care, Enoble providers hospice and palliative care, among other services. The company also operates an Accountable Care Organization (ACO).

“We are excited to join forces with Ennoble to form what we believe will be the leading in-home primary care provider in New Jersey,” said Ron Lipstein, CEO of Clare Medical, said in a statement. “Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to meet the evolving needs of our patients and ensure that every patient receives the highest standard of care.”

Ennoble Care footprint stretches across New York state, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Georgia.

Two Clare Medical executives will stay on with the company leading regional operations, including CEO Ron Lipstein and Deborah Scott, director of operations. The companies have pledged a “smooth transition process” for patients and employees.

Nearly 9 million people reside in New Jersey, according to the Administration for Community Living (ACL). Of those, more than 2.9 million are over age 50; nearly 1.7 million are older than 60, and nearly 835,000 are over 70. Nearly 359,000 are 80 or older.

New Jersey’s senior population is growing faster than that of other age groups, according to ACL. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 24.5% of New Jersey’s population will be 60 and older by the year 2030, an increase of 30% from 2012.

“This merger is a major step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive care and coverage in New Jersey,” Kush Das, CEO of Ennoble Care, said in a statement. “By coming together with Clare Medical, we are poised to make a significant impact on home-based primary-care in the state, making it more accessible, efficient and patient-centered than ever before.”