Frontline Honors: Mihir Kamdar, Tuesday Health

Mihir Kamdar, Head of Clinical Delivery for Tuesday Health, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Hospice News.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Hospice News caught up with Kamdar to discuss their time in the hospice care industry.
HSPN: What drew you to this industry?
Kamdar: I discovered my passion for palliative care during my medical internship nearly 20 years ago. It was a pivotal moment where I realized that the core essence of being a clinician was providing compassionate guidance to patients and their families during their darkest moments. There’s a profound human connection in alleviating physical suffering and supporting individuals emotionally through a challenging diagnosis. The privilege of being at the bedside, offering comfort, and assisting families on their journey is a responsibility I deeply value. It’s about honoring the trust placed in us and ensuring that every patient receives the support they deserve.
HSPN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Kamdar: One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned since entering this industry is that, ultimately, people seek meaning and purpose in their lives. As healthcare professionals, part of our role is to help individuals discover and embrace that meaning, particularly when facing life-limiting circumstances. It’s about empowering patients to live their lives to the fullest, regardless of the challenges they may encounter.
HSPN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Kamdar: One of the most fulfilling aspects of my role is experiencing moments of joy and profound connection with patients and their families. Collaborating with an interdisciplinary team to facilitate moments, like a patient attending a wedding or their grandchild’s elementary school play, brings immense satisfaction. It’s about going beyond medical care to enhance the quality of life for our patients and their loved ones.
HSPN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Kamdar: That supportive and palliative care is not about giving up. As a physician in supportive care, it’s crucial for society to understand that our work isn’t about giving up. It’s about embracing the richness, fragility, and beauty of life itself. Supportive care is empowering patients and caregivers to live life to the fullest and on their terms.
