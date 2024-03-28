Frontline Honors: Leigh Jenks, Blue Ridge Hospice

Leigh Jenks, Hospice and Palliative Care Music Therapist for Blue Ridge Hospice, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Hospice News.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Hospice News caught up with Jenks to discuss their time in the hospice care industry.
HSPN: What drew you to this industry?
Jenks: I grew up loving music: making music, sharing music, enjoying music and I also LOVED helping people. After doing some research and talking with my music teacher at the time, I discovered music therapy and never turned back. As far as the hospice field is concerned, it chose me and I am so very grateful it did.
HSPN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Jenks: The biggest lesson that I have learned since working in hospice is to live each day to its fullest. I cherish small moments and treasure the littlest of things because they are the big things.
HSPN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Jenks: The favorite part of my job is that I get to use music as my tool to help people everyday. I get to witness how music effects them in all different ways. For some, it can be a smile, others, singing when they are unable to communicate. Other times, helping someone with their pain and hearing them tell me that it was the first time in a long time that they felt more relaxed. All of things are extraordinary to me.
HSPN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Jenks: I want the general public to know that it is an honor and privilege to work with people that are dying everyday. Hospice is not something to fear. It should be embraced and treasured.
HSPN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Jenks: I want leaders to know that what music therapists do goes beyond just playing music for someone. We are not just musicians but therapists and can help patients in ways that other disciplines may not. We are highly trained clinicians that happen to use music as their main tool.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2023, visit frontlinehonors.agingmedia.com