Frontline Honors: Eve Conversa, Advocate Health/Advocate Hospice

Eve Conversa, Hospice Nurse Practitioner for Advocate Health/Advocate Hospice, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Hospice News.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Hospice News caught up with Conversa to discuss their time in the hospice care industry.
HSPN: What drew you to this industry?
Conversa: While working in a critical care setting, I was always drawn to patients with life-limiting illnesses. I saw an opportunity for improvement and felt compelled to help patients experience comfort and dignity as death approached.
HSPN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Conversa: My favorite part is being a member of a team in which all disciplines are equal. We all have the same goal; help our patients and families achieve what matters most with the precious time they have left.
HSPN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Conversa: Hospice is not about dying. It is about living everyday until you die. Working in hospice has afforded me compensation no other profession can – perspective. Perspective on what matters most. To be a part of the team, that helps in a way few others can, is priceless.
