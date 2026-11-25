Thyme Care is expanding its Serious Illness Program, building on its existing palliative care capabilities to provide more consistent, longitudinal support to patients navigating advanced cancer and other complex health conditions.

The program, launched in 2024, is evolving from a consultative service into a more integrated clinical home for patients with complex needs, according to Dr. Nelia Jain, senior medical director at Thyme Care. The model initially launched in 2024 and is entering a new phase focused on integrating serious illness expertise more directly into patients’ ongoing care journeys.

“The program is broader and more expansive than our palliative care offering,” Jain said. “Our palliative care offering is an important element of our Serious Illness Program, but it is not by any means comprehensive or reflective of the entirety of the work that we are doing.”

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Thyme Care was established toward the end of 2020 following a $16 million funding round, led by Town Hall Ventures and Foresite Capital. To date, the company has raised $178 million in investment dollars, following several funding rounds over the past four years. The company offers palliative care in addition to other services.

Through contracts with risk-bearing entities, Thyme Care cares for roughly 11,000 patients and families navigating cancer and serious illness.

Historically, Thyme Care’s Serious Illness Program has relied on a specialized team of nurses, social workers and care partners trained to recognize and address the needs of patients. These team members have worked alongside palliative care physicians and nurse practitioners, who provide clinical guidance through asynchronous reviews, direct consultations and virtual visits.

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The program also has offered patient education about palliative care and hospice, advance care planning, and conversations about serious illness to help patients articulate their understanding of their conditions, personal values and treatment preferences.

For patients without access to palliative care in their local health systems or communities, Thyme Care established a virtual palliative care clinic in late 2024. The clinic provides consultations and the opportunity for ongoing virtual support.

However, Jain said the company’s experience with the consultative approach revealed opportunities to improve continuity and identify changing patient needs more reliably.

Under the previous model, patients enrolled in Thyme Care received support through its broader care delivery team, with serious illness specialists brought in when a patient’s condition or circumstances indicated a need for additional intervention. While the approach provided access to specialized expertise, Jain said its effectiveness could depend on the team’s awareness of significant changes in a patient’s health or circumstances.

The next iteration of the program is designed to make the serious illness team the core clinical home for patients identified as benefiting from a serious illness care framework.

Rather than treating serious illness support as an additional consultation, the model integrates that expertise into routine patient outreach and care navigation. This means that even standard interactions with the care team are informed by an understanding of serious illness, allowing the team to identify emerging needs and adjust interventions over time, according to Jain.

The approach also recognizes that patients’ immediate priorities may extend beyond their medical conditions.

Jain noted that patients may be dealing with housing or food insecurity, financial pressures, copayments and other challenges that make it difficult to take on additional services, even when palliative care could benefit them.

“Having the opportunity to build our serious illness program on a really strong foundation of what already exists at Thyme Care allows us to not think about these issues in a vacuum,” she said.

By incorporating an understanding of patients’ broader circumstances into ongoing care, the team can build trust and determine when to introduce or revisit palliative care and serious illness conversations.

The model is also designed to complement, rather than replace, existing community-based palliative care services. When patients have access to high-quality palliative care through an oncology practice, health system or established community partner, Thyme Care prioritizes connecting them with those providers, Jain said.

The company wants to ensure that patients receive care through the relationships and clinical resources that make the most sense for them, while maintaining its own specialized expertise to address gaps in access, Jain indicated.

“We also want to be an additional layer of support to our colleagues in the community that are providing palliative care to these folks,” Jain said.

Thyme Care’s expansion comes as the company continues to grow its serious illness population and broader oncology care operations. The company has said that 1 in 3 of its members lives with serious illness, many with advanced cancer or cancer complicated by chronic conditions such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure.

The company plans to continue expanding the program in phases, with the number of patients receiving longitudinal serious illness support growing alongside its overall enrolled population. Its next phase will extend the model to a broader group of patients, including those already receiving palliative care and those who may benefit from additional specialist involvement, according to Jain.

“Every outreach, even if it’s from a standard care navigation standpoint, has that lens of serious illness framework and expertise to help ensure that patients have that added layer of support,” Jain said. “That allows us to also titrate or adjust our interventions and offerings depending on what is most important and needed for that particular individual at that particular moment in time.”