Hospice Savannah Inc. has rolled out a new Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

The hospice’s Kole Center for PACE Georgia recently opened, funded in part by a $5 million capital campaign that the organization launched in 2025.

The new program is designed to provide more coordinated support to a swelling aging population with diverse unmet needs, according to Kathleen Benton, president and CEO of Hospice Savannah. She is also president and CEO of Georgia Care Innovators.

Advertisement

“We have more people aged over 65 than youth in this country, and that’s a huge imbalance,” Benton told Hospice News. “That prompted a community needs assessment, and it really showed us that the aging population is lacking in primary care, lacking in navigation for healthcare systems as these numbers rise. Our ERs are saturated and specialty care clinics in our area of Georgia are having this issue. All of that became the perfect storm of timing to stand up. It isn’t just hospice ready to take on PACE.”

Hospice Savannah and Georgia Care Innovators became recently affiliated, but remain separate organizations. The organizations share back-office administrative and staffing resources. Other affiliates of Georgia Care Innovators include the Edel Caregiver Institute, the Steward Center for Palliative Care, PACE Georgia, the Full Circle Grief & Loss Center, CAPABLE and the Georgia Care Innovators Foundation.

Founded in 1979, Hospice Savannah provided care to roughly 1,454 hospice patients last year, along with 6,678 palliative care patients, according to its 2025 annual report. The nonprofit’s continuum of care includes hospice, bereavement, advance care planning and now PACE. The hospice also offers music, massage and virtual reality therapy, as well as programs for veterans, cardiac care and companion pet support.

Advertisement

Hospice Savannah recently received $295,000 in Congressional funding to provide accessible transportation to participants in its new PACE program. The amount was part of $11.3 million in federal funding to improve the state’s road infrastructure safety and traffic, including near a local hospital and medical center in Savannah, Georgia.

Thus far, Hospice Savannah has received more than 50 referrals for its PACE program, Benton stated.

“We’re going full force and taking a lot of risk,” she said. “When you do something new in a state, you’re up against a lot, especially in the South. There’s a million barriers [and] we will be climbing over them. It will be great diversification of our income when we talk from a business standpoint. As a leader, it’s making sure that my infrastructure is sound.”

Hospice Savannah’s PACE program marks the first of its kind in the coastal region of Georgia. PACE became part of the state’s Medicaid medical assistance programs through a law that took effect July 1, 2024. Georgia is among 34 states with these programs in place, along with the District of Columbia, according to the National PACE Association.

PACE programs cover primary, dental and vision care, medications, transportation, therapeutic services and meal deliveries. PACE eligibility criteria stipulate that participants must be seniors 55 and older requiring nursing home care levels who can safely reside in a community setting.

Many seniors with chronic conditions fall outside of Medicaid and other state program eligibility criteria, Benton said. These individuals often lack support with activities of daily living (ADLs), medication management and healthcare navigation. PACE models can help fill these gaps of unaddressed needs among a growing underserved patient population, she indicated.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to not take care of people because they are not sick enough or aren’t vulnerable enough by definition of their socioeconomic status,” Benton told Hospice News. “When you’re part of a hospice company, even if you have caregiver and palliative care services, you’re missing part of the continuum. PACE, like hospice, is an almost 50-year old model. Both have an [interdisciplinary team (IDT)] philosophy of doing everything for the patient in a value-based way. It’s holistic.”