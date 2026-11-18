The Providence health system is working to transform how patients with serious illnesses receive care, expanding palliative care across its operations while building a model that emphasizes the needs of patients, families and the communities in which they live.
Through its Institute for Human Caring, Providence has spent the past 12 years developing and implementing a systemwide approach to serious illness care that combines specialty palliative care with broader training for physicians and other clinicians.
The effort reflects a recognition that patients living with chronic, serious illnesses often have needs that extend well beyond medical treatment — and that improving their quality of life requires attention to their physical symptoms, emotional well-being, family relationships, social circumstances and personal values, said Sister Mary Haddad, president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association of the United States (CHA).
Providence is a member of CHA, and the two organizations collaborate closely.
“It’s not just treating the patient, but it’s treating the environment, the family, the social dynamics in which the patient resides, and how we can help support them, which in turn helps support the patient,” Haddad told Palliative Care News.
Haddad described palliative care as an expression of the whole-person care model that has long been central to Catholic healthcare.
Although healthcare organizations frequently emphasize patient-centered care, she said, the system often remains focused on treating an illness or injury, curing a disease and discharging patients from the hospital.
For people with serious chronic illnesses who may never be cured, however, the goals of care must be broader.
“How do you restore them to the wholeness in which they are able to embrace at this stage of their life?” Haddad said. “That requires supporting not only patients, but also their families and the circumstances surrounding their care.”
Building a systemwide approach
Providence’s Institute for Human Caring was established to address the challenges of delivering consistent, high-quality care to people with serious illnesses across a large healthcare system, according to Dr. Matthew Gonzales, chief medical officer of the Institute for Human Caring.
Providence operates across seven states and has 52 hospitals, creating significant opportunities — and challenges — in developing a consistent approach to palliative care.
The institute was founded to determine how Providence could improve care for seriously ill patients and their families at scale, Gonzales said.
The institute has focused on two complementary approaches: expanding specialty-level palliative care and equipping clinicians throughout the health system to provide what Gonzales calls generalist “palliative care.”
Specialty palliative care teams provide expertise in complex symptom management and facilitate detailed conversations with patients and families about treatment decisions and what matters most to them. But the demand for palliative care exceeds the capacity of specialty teams to serve every seriously ill patient.
Consequently, Providence has invested in training hospitalists, primary care physicians, oncologists and other clinicians to incorporate palliative care principles into their everyday practice.
Not every patient needs a specialist, but every patient should have access to clinicians equipped to recognize and manage their needs, Gonzales said.
Interdisciplinary care and measurable progress
The health system currently has 35 inpatient palliative care teams operating across its footprint, from Alaska and California to Texas.
The Institute for Human Caring supports those teams by facilitating collaboration, sharing best practices, standardizing workflows and using data to identify opportunities for improvement.
The institute’s interdisciplinary structure is essential to its work, Gonzales said. Its team includes not only physicians and nurses but also social workers, chaplains and data analysts.
Different patients and families have different needs, he said, and physicians cannot address every dimension of serious illness care independently.
While physicians may be best equipped to manage pain and other physical symptoms, social workers and chaplains can bring additional expertise to conversations involving family dynamics, cultural considerations, religious beliefs and emotional concerns.
“It’s honestly essential for the work that we do,” Gonzales said, describing interdisciplinary collaboration as necessary to meeting patients’ needs across multiple dimensions.
Providence has also reported substantial growth in inpatient palliative care utilization. Over approximately nine years, the percentage of hospitalized adult non-obstetric patients receiving palliative care consultations increased from about 5% to 9.6%, according to Gonzales. That compares with a national median of approximately 5.2% in the most recent national data he cited.
This growth reflects not only an increase in the number of patients receiving palliative care but also earlier involvement by palliative care clinicians, Gonzales said.
Getting involved on the first or second hospital day, rather than later in an admission, can give teams more opportunities to help patients and families navigate difficult treatment decisions and manage symptoms, he indicated.
Making serious illness conversations routine
Beyond specialty consultations, Providence has focused on improving the ability of generalist clinicians to have meaningful conversations with patients about their goals, values and priorities.
One example involves patients admitted to intensive care units for five days or longer.
In 2016, Providence could identify documented conversations about what mattered to these critically ill patients in fewer than 10% of cases. By 2025, that figure had increased to 85%.
Across the health system, Providence also documented approximately 125,000 serious illness conversations in electronic health records during that year.
The progress an example of what healthcare organizations can accomplish through clinician education, leadership support and efforts to make serious illness conversations a routine part of care, Gonzales said.
The work is particularly important in intensive care settings, where patients and families may face complicated decisions about treatment, prognosis and the potential outcomes of continued medical intervention.
For Gonzales, the significance of the initiative goes beyond the number of conversations documented.
He said patients and families benefit when clinicians understand what matters to them while patients are navigating serious illness. He also said he believes Providence’s experience offers a model for other healthcare organizations seeking to make these conversations more consistent.
Expanding the model beyond hospital walls
Although Providence has made substantial progress in developing its inpatient palliative care programs, Gonzales said the next phase of the organization’s work will involve strengthening support for patients and families in their communities.
Patients do not live in hospitals, and their needs do not end when they are discharged, he said. Home visits have been particularly valuable in helping clinicians understand the realities of patients’ lives.
Seeing a patient’s home, family photographs, food and everyday surroundings can provide insights that are difficult to obtain during a hospital encounter, according to Gonzales. Those observations can help clinicians better understand the patient’s circumstances and tailor care accordingly.
While Providence already provides home-based palliative care in certain locations, Gonzales said the organization wants to make that approach more routine and accessible across its system.
For patients with serious illnesses, Haddad said, healthcare organizations must reconsider traditional models of care if they want to support individuals in fulfilling their personal goals.
A broader vision for Catholic healthcare
For Providence, palliative care represents more than a specialty service. The program is part of a broader effort to redefine how healthcare organizations support people living with serious illness.
The Institute for Human Caring’s work demonstrates how specialty expertise, generalist clinician education, interdisciplinary collaboration and data-driven quality improvement can work together to improve the patient experience, according to Gonzales.
Haddad said palliative care provides an opportunity for Catholic healthcare organizations to demonstrate the meaning of whole-person care in practice.
For Gonzales, the progress Providence has made — particularly in expanding access to inpatient palliative care and increasing serious illness conversations — offers reason for optimism.
‘To be able to routinize those conversations, that’s what gets me up — to think about those 125,000 patients and their families that I believe are better off for knowing a little bit more about their illness, and for us knowing about what matters to them in that context,” Gonzales said. “I am really, really proud of that work, and I think it’s a good example of what is possible out there. My message is more of hope.”