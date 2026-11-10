What the Mid-Term Elections Mean for Hospices 

The 2026 mid-term elections will dramatically alter the legislative landscape in which hospice policy is decided.

Democrats dominated in the election, upending years of Republican control in both chambers of Congress. Though a few races remain undecided, to date Democrats will hold 54 seats in the Senate compared to 44 Republicans. In the House, they will control 252 seats, with the Republicans holding 166.

These margins could make the legislative process smoother for Democratic priorities, according to Logan Hoover, policy expert and former legislative director to Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.)

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“That’s not just a control, but that’s healthy control. That allows for leadership to have a little bit more room in maneuvering their negotiations, either in terms of what issues they’re addressing, what the legislation looks like, or what the oversight agenda even looks like,” Hoover told Hospice News. “You’re not in a situation which we’ve been in for the past couple of years, where one member in the majority party says I’m out, and then that upends everything.”

Committee assignments, new members

With the change in party control and an influx of new members, the elections will shake up committee assignments in both chambers. Though home-based care has enjoyed widespread bipartisan support in recent years, this will have a powerful influence on the direction that Congress takes on hospice issues, according to Denis Fleming, chief government affairs officer for the National Alliance for Care at Home.

A case in point is the powerful House Ways & Means Committee, and its health subcommittee, which is responsible for most of the oversight of hospice in Congress.

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Not only will leadership change, but some influential committee leaders are leaving Congress altogether. This includes Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) who currently leads the health subcommittee. He did not run for re-election.

In the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Chairman Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.) also did not run. Both he and Buchanan were often supportive of hospice.

It remains to be seen who will step in to fill their shoes or where new members will take their committee seats, but stirrings in Washington indicate some frontrunners, Hoover said.

Rep. Richie Neal (D-Mass.) will likely lead the Ways & Means Committee, Hoover indicated. Reps. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) and Judy Chu (D-Calif.) are two likely candidates to lead the Ways & Means Health Subcommittee.

The Republican membership of the House Finance Committee also will look significantly different next year, according to Ethan McChesney, senior policy director for the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI).

“New members in both chambers will bring their own ideas and priorities on healthcare generally and serious illness and end-of-life care specifically,” McChesney told Hospice News. “We will double down on education and outreach to the members newly responsible for overseeing and strengthening the Medicare Hospice Benefit.”

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Several incoming members of Congress have health backgrounds, which could influence policy. Five new federal legislators are physicians, and two nurses have also entered Congress, Hoover said. Incoming Rep. Mitchell Berman (D-Wisc.) is a former emergency department nurse.

One new member, Representative-elect Theresa Benitez Thompson (D-Nev.) is a former hospice social worker, Fleming said.

“As leadership develops and the members on the committees of jurisdiction, that tends to historically be the first point of advocacy as these new members develop on these various committees,” Fleming told Hospice News. “We have a good deal of energy [in Congress]. I think more energy than I’ve ever seen, really, on the Hill in the nearly 16 years I’ve been involved in home health and hospice.”

Legislators to watch

Beyond those who will take committee seats, hospices have other legislators to keep an eye on.

Three of these are Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.), Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas), each of whom have taken a role in hospice program integrity and payment reform, according to Mollie Gurian, vice president of policy and government affairs for LeadingAge, an organization representing nonprofit senior care providers.

Sanchez this year re-introduced the Hospice CARE Act, which if enacted would effectively overhaul the Medicare Hospice Benefit, including the per diem payment structure. Warner introduced a companion version of the bill in the Senate.

Van Duyne has long been an advocate for stronger oversight of hospice and curbing fraud in the space. Currently, she has put forth the Protecting Seniors and Stopping Fraudsters Act, intended to strengthen actions to fight hospice fraud.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) is interested in bolstering end-of-life care in rural areas, according to Fleming. Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) is also taking an interest in home-based care. Landsman recently accompanied Fleming on a visit to a hospice, home health and personal care provider.

Also, Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-Ky.) has long been a champion for hospice-related concerns, Fleming said.

Meanwhile, Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) remain committed to passing the Palliative Care and Hospice Education Training Act (PCHETA).

The three major hospice industry organizations – NPHI, LeadingAge and the Alliance – have each pledged to continue working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to advance hospice policy, regardless of which party is in control.

The future of oversight

The changes in Congress could alter the way legislators approach hospice oversight and could affect the ways that providers need to advocate for themselves, according to Hoover.

Historically, the prevailing trend was for policymakers to put hospices in one of two buckets — fraudulent and non-fraudulent. However, as lawmakers become more savvy about the Medicare Hospice Benefit, discussions could go more in depth, Hoover said.

In this environment, hospices will have to demonstrate not only that they are “good actors,” but that they are high-quality providers as well.

“The conversation then has to be: We’re doing more visits than average. Our satisfaction scores are higher. Visits in the last seven days of life are higher than average,” Hoover said. “You’re going to have to prove that not only are you delivering services, but the services you’re delivering are very high quality, because there’s going to be more attention focused on not only are you legitimate, but are you living up to the expectations of the benefit.”

Scrutinizing private equity activity across a range of industries, including healthcare, has been a Democratic priority in the past. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has been particularly outspoken on this issue.

The potential exists for heightened oversight of those financial entities, according to Gurian.

“Overall, we do expect more scrutiny on private equity’s role in various sectors including healthcare, which could include hospice,” Gurian said. “Given an overall interest in care at home and caregiving, there is a great opportunity to educate about the value of hospice, ways that we see the benefit could evolve, and the need for targeted oversight. It will be important to highlight how this benefit can be strengthened into the future.”