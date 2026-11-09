LiveWell Partners Expands Michigan Footprint With Assured Home Health and Hospice Acquisition 

LiveWell Partners is continuing to expand its Michigan footprint through the acquisition of Detroit-based Assured Home Health and Hospice.

The St. Louis-based company has closed on the transaction, through which it will provide home health and hospice services throughout Southeast Michigan, Hospice News’ sister site Home Health Care News has exclusively learned.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advertisement

The acquisition marks LiveWell’s fourth transaction in Michigan, following its purchases of Michigan Community VNA Home Health and Hospice and John Paul Home Care and Hospice.

“Assured is a trusted name in Detroit, and our approach is to protect what makes a brand special while giving it the scale to do more,” LiveWell Partners CEO Stacie Bratcher said in a statement. “Each Michigan partner we’ve added has strengthened our ability to serve patients and referral partners across the region.”

Assured will retain its existing name and leadership structure following the acquisition, according to LiveWell.

Advertisement

“Partnering with LiveWell Partners marks an exciting new chapter for our organization, allowing us to build on that foundation while expanding our resources and capabilities,” Vijay Sahore, co-CEO of Assured Home Health and Hospice, said.

LiveWell Partners provides home health and hospice services across Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. The company is backed by private equity firm Encore Management Group and Camino Partners.

According to LiveWell, the acquisition is expected to expand access to care, improve response times and strengthen clinical resources throughout the Detroit market. The transaction also advances the company’s broader strategy of building its presence in major Midwest markets.

The deal comes against a backdrop of slowing M&A activity across the home-based care sector. Eleven home health, home care and hospice transactions closed in the third quarter of 2026, down from 23 in the second quarter.

Other recent transactions in the sector include Deaconess Associations Incorporated’s (DAI) acquisition of 24 home health locations and seven hospice locations from HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA). Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS) also acquired AccentCare’s personal home care division outside of New York in a transaction valued at approximately $275 million.

Home Health Care News Reporter MK Manoylov contributed to this report.