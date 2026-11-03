Liberty Home Care and Hospice Completes ECU Health Acquisition  

Liberty Home Care and Hospice has completed its acquisition of the home health and hospice business unit of ECU Health, expanding its presence in eastern North Carolina.

The transaction includes four home health offices, three hospice locations and a hospice house operated by ECU Health, a North Carolina-based health system. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The sale comes as rural healthcare providers face mounting financial pressures, including declining reimbursement, prompting ECU Health to reassess how best to sustain access to care across the region.

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“As the rural health landscape continues to experience complex challenges and pressures, including shrinking reimbursement, it is essential we explore every opportunity to ensure high-quality services remain accessible to the people of eastern North Carolina,” Brian Floyd, COO of ECU Health, said in a statement.

The decision was driven by the need to ensure the long-term sustainability and continuity of services, Floyd said. He added that Liberty’s scale, expertise and mission-driven approach would help maintain access to home health and hospice care for patients and families.

The divestiture reflects ECU Health’s commitment to the long-term sustainability of home-based and end-of-life care in eastern North Carolina, according to the health system.

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Liberty Home Care and Hospice currently operates in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The transaction comes amid growing demand for healthcare services for older adults. North Carolina residents ages 65 and older accounted for 17% of the state’s population in 2021, up from 13.2% in 2011, according to the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management. That population is projected to nearly double by 2040, reaching approximately 2.7 million people.

“For more than 150 years, Liberty has focused on meeting the evolving needs of patients and families across the Carolinas,” Donna Turlington, president of Liberty Home Care and Hospice, said in a statement. “Liberty is proud to partner with ECU Health to ensure long-term stability and continuity for home health and hospice services across eastern North Carolina.”