ArcHouse CEO: Ensuring Safe, Speedy Hospice Admissions 

Effective and speedy admissions processes can have a significant influence on the quality of hospice care.

This October, the Hospice News Elevate podcast explores the value of effective and efficient admissions, as well as the role of technology in that activity.

Hospice News spoke with Paul Mocur, Jr., co-founder and CEO of ArcHouse, a pre-admission platform for care-at-home serving hospice, palliative, and home health providers.

Editor’s note: The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

What does an effective admission process look like?

We think of that entire process as pre-admission, and it really starts upstream from the time that you’ve earned that referral. An effective process, at a high level, is one where a patient can get care when they need it. That’s the core of what the goal is in bringing a patient onto service.

That ends up happening when teams are coordinated; next steps are clear. There’s visibility across everyone involved, and there are admission teams, but admissions and intake really spans across several disciplines within the company. You have to make sure that everyone’s on the same page, moving in sync, communication is seamless, and we’re doing what we need to do to get that patient on.

How important is speed in this process?

I would say that’s probably near the top of the list. I often think about hospice referrals as being one of the most urgent referrals outside the ER; so, time is of the essence. The speed you have from the time you get that referral to the time we can bring that patient out to service. I think that’s everything.

Obviously, there’s things that need to be done in between that initial referral and actually bringing that that patient on. The sooner you get at working through that process quickly and having what you need to make a decision and bring that patient on service, the better.

How can seamless admission processes influence transitions of care and ultimately the quality of care?

It starts with how you receive and process that referral. Of course, that’s within that pre-admission scope. It starts with that referral, so that transition is really going to set the stage for everything that comes after when it comes to quality of care.

You also have to think about the feelings and the experience of the patient and the family during the transition. We’re already talking about quality of care at that point. It’s those early interactions. We’re having stressful, difficult conversations about potentially needing hospice at this time, and so everything that we can do to not introduce additional layers of questioning, and then really be there for relief, for comfort.

Right there should be this feeling of weight taken off my shoulders when we think about the patient and the family, and when they’re actually being brought onto service. That sets up the best care plan, the right tone and understanding with the family goals of care.

All of that process influences ultimately the best care that they could possibly receive, and you’re setting that stage up within that intake and admissions process.

Listen to the Elevate podcast in full here: