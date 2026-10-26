Daymark Health Oncology, Palliative Model Reduces Hospitalizations, Costs 

An in-home and virtual supportive oncology care program by Daymark Health was associated with fewer hospital admissions and lower overall healthcare spending among patients undergoing active cancer treatment.
This is according to a clinical study presented at the 2026 ASCO Quality Care Symposium on October 16. Daymark Health, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) and Brown University Health conducted the research, with co-authors from the University of Pennsylvania and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Palliative care is essential to the model, according to Daymark Health Co-Founder and Medical Director Dr. Angela Taber.
“There’s evidence that palliative care that’s delivered early to patients can impact cost and can impact even survival,” Taber told Palliative Care News. “There’s evidence that proactive symptom management using technology can be beneficial.”
Daymark Health is a national supportive oncology medical group that works alongside patients’ oncologists and existing care teams. Services include coordinating appointments and treatment plans, managing symptoms and medications, addressing mental health needs, and connecting patients with community resources, including transportation and financial assistance.
The findings evaluated a program launched by BCBSRI and Daymark Health in 2025. The analysis included 5,432 patients receiving cancer care across 20 oncology practices. Results showed a 10.4% reduction in all-cause acute inpatient hospital admissions and an 8.1% decrease in total health care spending among patients covered by commercial and Medicare Advantage plans.
The study population had an average age of 71, and 54% of participants were female. Approximately 34% had metastatic cancer. Lung cancer accounted for 27% of cases, followed by breast cancer at 17% and prostate cancer at 16%.
Integrating supportive oncology services into value-based care models may help address these challenges while reducing avoidable hospital use and overall spending, the study’s findings suggest.
“This is the first time that we’ve taken six different evidence-based components like cognitive behavioral therapy, like using community health workers to talk about advanced care planning, all those different things, and put them together in a real-world model to see if we could make an impact,” Taber said.