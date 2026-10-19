‘High Stakes’ Decisions in Goal-Concordant Palliative Care

Lagging goal-concordant coordination can result in poor quality care for seriously ill patients and exacerbate stress among emergency and palliative care clinicians.
Patients and their families often navigate complex, difficult decisions as a serious illness progresses, according to Dr. Desh Mohan, chief medical officer at the advance care planning technology company Koda Health.
Clinicians across the healthcare continuum lack sufficient training in holding goals-of-care conversations, which can challenge their ability to support families and cause emotional strain among staff, Mohan indicated. Improved collaboration and training in advance care planning practices could go a long way toward better family and staff satisfaction, he said.
“The biggest misconception is that this is a documentation problem. It’s not,” Mohan told Palliative Care News in an email. “A goals-of-care conversation isn’t a single event between a patient and a clinician. It has to happen at the right moment, get understood the same way by everyone involved and then hold up as circumstances keep changing over months or years. Coordinating that well — across multiple people, multiple settings, over an unpredictable timeline — is genuinely hard.”
Patients with similar chronic conditions can have diverse and unique goals, as well as different emotional, physical, psychosocial and spiritual needs. Clinicians need to understand how to deliver care that aligns with and considers patients’ values, said Dr. Nico Nortjé, associate vice president for clinical ethics and goal concordant care at The University of Texas (UT) MD Anderson Cancer Center.
UT MD Anderson provides cancer care across several locations in the Houston area through collaborations with local hospitals and health systems. Clinicians in emergency and intensive care unit (ICU) often do not have a full picture of a patient’s overall goals of care, Nortjé said in a recent webinar with Koda Health. This lack of insight can result in distress and anxiety during clinicians’ medical-decision making processes as they seek to deliver high-quality care.
Integrating goal-concordant care delivery approaches at UT MD Anderson has helped to improve decision-making among clinicians and families, according to Nortjé. Additionally, the healthcare provider has seen reduced clinical burnout, he added.
“A few of our clinicians were forced to make very high-stakes decisions, especially in the ICU, without understanding what the patient would want,” Nortjé said during the webinar. “If we can attain goal concordance for our patients, it’s a maker of a mature organization. It tells us that a health system can translate patients’ center values into operational reality. Ultimately, there’s greater trust among patients and families, and fewer situations [where] clinicians had severe levels of burnout through goal-concordant care.”
Advance care planning is often treated as a documentation process rather than an evolving conversation that changes with the patients’ illness, needs and goals. This is according to Dr. Ravi Parikh, medical oncologist and clinical advisor at the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care (C-TAC).
Though palliative care programs differ across the country, several providers include goals-of-care communication as part of their services. Palliative care providers have increasingly collaborated with hospital, health systems and primary care clinicians to improve goal-concordant care, according to Parikh. Building these collaborations has been key to improved outcomes across the care continuum, he said.
The next iteration of goal-concordant care delivery will require greater collaboration, reimbursement and quality measurement systems, Parikh indicated.
“We’ll continue building true infrastructure mechanisms [that] identify and facilitate conversations, facilitate automated documentation that can then travel across patients and across systems,” Parikh said during the webinar. “The next frontier is actually measuring that goal-concordance itself. It can’t be met through existing palliative care and chaplaincy services in their bandwidth alone. That’s more than just a checkbox … it’s actually incorporating patient responses into the performance-based measures.”