Legitimate Hospices ‘Presumed Guilty’ in AI Fraud Hunt

Federal and regulatory agencies are using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to address program integrity issues in the hospice space. Some legitimate providers may not sustain the potential unintended consequences of data-driven oversight, according to legal experts.

In the final installment of a two-part series, Hospice News explores how AI-fraud tactics could impact legitimate hospices’ sustainability with insights from legal teams and a technology platform provider. The first story examined how regulators are using technology to crack down on fraud, waste and abuse in hospice, with mounting concerns in the industry about a lack of human oversight.

Federal and state regulators are using advanced data analytics, AI and machine-learning tools to identify unusual and fraudulent billing patterns, according to Esperance Becton, associate at the law firm Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP. Understanding how AI tools are evolving in regulatory oversight is key to hospices’ compliance and sustainability, Becton said.

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“Compliance is not just about preparing for an audit, it’s also about understanding what the data may be telling regulators and being prepared to explain it,” Becton told Hospice News in an email. “The key will be balancing stronger program integrity with continued access to hospice care. As federal and state regulators increasingly use data to identify billing and utilization patterns, hospices will face greater scrutiny of how services are delivered and reimbursed. That oversight is important, but it also needs to account for legitimate differences in patient populations and the complexity of end-of-life care so that appropriate providers are not discouraged from serving patients with greater needs.”

Lost in the fraud hunt

Program integrity issues heated up in the hospice space when droves of new providers stepped into certain states. In some cases, new owners facilitated “license flipping,” or selling their Medicare licenses soon after obtaining them and before regulators could act on alleged fraud. States such as Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas were the first rash of fraud hotspots, later joined by Georgia and Ohio.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has addressed the fraudulent activity in several ways, including integrating data-driven methodologies. For instance, the agency’s Fraud Prevention System (FPS) uses predictive analytics and machine learning to identify high-risk Medicare claims and potential fraudulent operators. CMS did not reply to Hospice News’ request for comments related to how the agency is using AI in regulatory oversight processes.

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Federal agencies such as the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) have also employed AI-driven algorithms to uncover fraud.

Some legitimate hospice providers have gotten swept up in the fraud hunt, said Howard Young, partner at the law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP. Data-driven regulatory efforts have in some cases had a “cascading effect” on high-quality providers. Some hospices have gone out of business following license revocations, which often come with a 10-year ban on re-enrollment, Young said.

Algorithms are not only scanning billing data, but these tools could also be examining patterns of hospice ownership and managing employees, Young indicated.

AI tools have the potential to identify and compare Medicare enrollment information with hospice ownership data, as well as operational and clinical staff management. Regulators have zeroed in on key data such as medical directors’ affiliations. Organizations must report their medical director as a managing employee per hospice regulations. The regulations also stipulate that a medical director deemed to be affiliated with a suspected malfeasant company could be a fraud risk and result in a hospice’s license revocation.

“CMS is taking a much broader view on who it believes are the agency’s managing employees,” Young told Hospice News. “AI tools and other data analytics look across the entire enrollment database. Those kinds of data lead to revocations for affiliations that pose undue risk. We’ve seen that. Hospices are going to have to be more proactive in asking questions to anyone they consider a managing employee. It’s a data-rich world, and hospices have to wrestle with the data as a new skill set for some. There are a lot of ramifications.”

AI-driven tools may be helpful for fraud detection, but greater human oversight and consideration is needed, according to Edo Banach, partner at Foley Hoag LLP. He is also co-chair of the healthcare department at the law firm.

Legitimate hospices, particularly smaller organizations, may not have the financial resources to keep pace with AI evolutions in regulatory oversight, Banach said. Some hospices do have the bandwidth for dedicated compliance teams or for technology investments that monitor hospice documentation and billing.

Technology-enabled regulatory tactics may be putting smaller hospices at a significant disadvantage compared to companies with greater resources, according to Banach. High-quality providers have in some cases faced difficult decisions around sustainability as data-driven efforts steer regulators’ attention, he stated.

“I feel like the government is trying to bury some of these providers in paperwork and make it almost impossible for them to continue operating,” Banach told Hospice News. “They are not presumed to be innocent. They are presumed to be guilty through these revocations. Concerns about some of the larger, more sophisticated providers are whether they are able to weather this type of storm. This recent effort has been uniquely focused on small incentives and targeted at providers that CMS deems to be unsophisticated and less able to defend themselves.”

AI-defensible sustainability

Hospices need to invest in quality and compliance to remain sustainable, Banach said. Increased technology use among compliance teams and regulatory agencies has driven up the cost of doing business in the hospice space. Surviving the AI-enabled fraud hunt is crucial to improving access as demand for hospice swells among a growing aging population, he stated.

Providers need an AI-defensible approach to compliance, according to Becton. Hospices need to understand where their potential areas of regulatory risk might be hiding, which involves strong documentation, staff training and policies that adapt around shifts in technology utilization.

“Hospices should take a more proactive approach to compliance as regulators increasingly rely on data analytics to monitor billing and utilization,” Becton said. “That means understanding the data points that may draw regulatory attention, monitoring for unusual patterns and making sure the underlying clinical documentation supports the claims. Hospices should also apply those same principles to their own use of AI, with appropriate privacy protections, vendor oversight and human review.”

Hospices have increasingly employed more internal compliance monitoring practices in recent years, said Steve Shelton, senior director of clinical services at Mosai. Formed in 2025 from the merger of Forcura and Medalogix, the tech platform assists home-based companies with referrals, admissions and clinical management.

Hospices have made more “urgent” attempts in proactive compliance due to the scale and speed of data-driven and AI-assisted oversight, Shelton said. Now, more than ever, providers need documentation that supports their clinical decisions around eligibility, recertification, service intensity levels and lengths of stay.

Understanding how regulators are using technology can help providers to better integrate their own policies around AI utilization, according to Shelton. Hospices should regularly review their billing and patient data to anticipate regulatory questions that may arise during a survey or a data-driven audit. Providers need to also consider the clinical context behind any “unusual” billing patterns, Shelton said.

Human oversight and staff training are critical as AI tools evolve in regulatory enforcement, he indicated.

“Hospices that can support the ‘why’ behind care decisions, establish clear policies and defined accountability, and maintain consistent monitoring and ongoing education will be better prepared as Medicare expands its use of AI and advanced analytics,” Shelton told Hospice News in an email. “This requires appropriate infrastructure and training, so staff understand how organizational data are collected and analyzed, as well as how those data may be interpreted within the broader regulatory environment.”