Hospice Nurses Reach Tentative Bargaining Agreement with Allina Health 

Allina Health hospice nurses represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa have reached a tentative agreement with their employer on their first union contract.

The agreement came before a deadline in which nurses had planned to vote on authorizing an open-ended unfair labor practice (ULP) strike. The planned vote followed one-day and seven-day ULP strikes held earlier this summer and fall.

The union’s bargaining team postponed the strike authorization vote to allow negotiations with Allina to continue.

Advertisement

“We are incredibly proud to have won this tentative agreement, which represents meaningful progress toward addressing the key issues hospice nurses have been fighting to change,” Abby McDonald, an RN care manager at Allina and member of the union’s bargaining team, said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to every member of our bargaining unit, as well as our patients, our community, and our fellow unions who stood with us throughout this fight. The support helped us push for the changes necessary to recruit and retain the best nurses to do this critical work.”

Allina Health operates 12 hospital campuses, more than 60 primary care centers, 20 urgent care locations and more than 100 specialty care sites. The health system has also announced plans to merge with California-based Sutter Health. The organizations signed a letter of intent to pursue the merger in March.

The union and Allina Health did not disclose the full agreement, but some provisions include:

Advertisement

A union wage scale, establishing a consistent system for compensation and guaranteed additional raises up to 20 years of nursing experience

Immediate wage increases for all hospice nurses, with an average first-year increase of 10%. And these initial wage increases will be backdated to August 1

Annual increases in compensation for all nurses of 3% in year two and 3% in year three of the agreement

Extra pay for extra work. 1.5x pay on a daily basis when nurses complete their assigned patient-care work beyond their normal scheduled day, including when they need to work long to complete their charting

A new mileage-reimbursement system, for nurses who have no office

“Through organizing, bargaining, and two ULP strikes, we demonstrated, and experienced, the incredible power of solidarity,” McDonald said. “This fight has strengthened our collective voice and will continue to guide us as we work to ensure that the essential work of caring for dying patients and their families is respected, valued, and supported. This victory belongs to all of us.”