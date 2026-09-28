Future Leader: Whitney Layton, Vice President of Compliance, Education and Quality, Delaware Hospice, Inc.

Whitney Layton, Vice President of Compliance, Education and Quality at Delaware Hospice, Inc., has been named to the Future Leaders Awards Class of 2026 by Hospice News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Layton sat down with Hospice News to share what drew her to the hospice and palliative care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of the hospice and palliative care industry, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
HSPN: What drew you to the hospice and palliative care industry?
Layton: My interest in hospice and palliative care began while I was working for another healthcare organization. I regularly saw hospice nurses visiting patients, and I was always struck by the meaningful connections they built with both patients and families. Their compassion, presence, and ability to provide comfort during such a difficult time made a lasting impression on me. Seeing the impact they had on quality of life and the support they offered beyond clinical care inspired me to become part of an industry dedicated to dignity, compassion, and patient-centered care.
HSPN: How would you describe your leadership style, and how has it changed over time?
Layton: My leadership style is rooted in compassion and respect for people, but I would also describe myself as direct and forward-thinking.
Over the years, I’ve realized that being a strong leader isn’t just about supporting people. It’s also about providing clarity and addressing challenges head-on. As I’ve grown in my career, particularly over the last decade, I’ve become more comfortable having candid conversations, making timely decisions, and holding individuals accountable while still leading with empathy.
My goal is to create an environment where people feel supported, trusted, and empowered to succeed.
HSPN: What is the biggest leadership lesson you’ve learned while serving the hospice and palliative care industry?
Layton: One of the biggest leadership lessons I’ve learned is that caring for your team is just as important as caring for your patients.
Over the years, I’ve seen that when employees feel heard, respected, and supported, their morale improves and they are more engaged in their work.
In an industry as emotionally demanding as hospice and palliative care, leaders have a responsibility to foster trust, recognize accomplishments, and be transparent, even during difficult times. Strong team morale creates a positive culture, and that culture ultimately translates into a better experience for our patients and families.
HSPN: In one word, how would you describe the hospice and palliative care industry and why?
Layton: Heartfelt.
Hospice and palliative care combine clinical excellence with genuine human connection. The care provided comes not only from knowledge and skill but also from the heart.
HSPN: What do you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges currently facing the hospice and palliative care industry?
Layton: The greatest opportunity for our industry is expanding awareness of the benefits of hospice and palliative care so more patients and families can access support when they need it most.
The greatest challenge is ensuring we have an engaged and resilient workforce to meet that growing need. As leaders, we must continue investing in our employees, fostering strong team morale, and maintaining a culture of quality and compassion. When our teams thrive, our patients and families receive the best possible care.
HSPN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the hospice and palliative care industry over the next 5-10 years?
Layton: Over the next 5 to 10 years, I believe artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies will have a significant impact on the hospice and palliative care industry. These advancements will help improve quality, compliance, efficiency, and the overall patient and family experience.
At the same time, rising demand for services and workforce challenges will continue to shape our industry. While technology will play an increasingly important role, the heart of hospice care will always be the human connection and compassionate, patient-centered care we provide every day.
HSPN: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Layton: Future Leaders must be adaptable, authentic, and people-focused. They need to embrace change, leverage technology responsibly, communicate with transparency, and lead with both empathy and accountability. The strongest leaders will be those who can balance innovation with the ability to connect with and inspire others.