The Early Bird Deadline for the Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards Ends September 30

Save $100 on your entry fee when you submit your Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards entries by September 30 at 11:59pm CDT.

The Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards recognize outstanding creativity, innovation, and impact in marketing and advertising campaigns across the healthcare, post-acute care, and senior living sectors. Evaluated by a panel of respected industry experts, the competition attracts entries from organizations and agencies throughout the United States and around the world, highlighting the latest strategies and trends shaping healthcare marketing.

Participating in the awards program offers a valuable opportunity to elevate your organization’s profile, showcase successful campaigns, and gain industry-wide recognition. Whether you are submitting work for your own organization or on behalf of a client, the Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards provide a platform to demonstrate your expertise, celebrate your team’s achievements, and stand out among industry peers.

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The following industries are eligible to apply for the 2026 Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards:

Behavioral Health

Home Health & Home Care

Hospice & Palliative Care

Memory Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living

Skilled Nursing

Below are the eligible award categories for this year’s competition:

Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign

Digital Display/PPC Campaign

New Brand Launch

Print, Direct, & Billboard Campaign

Rebranding (Before & After)

Social Media Campaign

Video or TV Campaign

Multimedia Campaign (a combination of three (3) or more categories listed above)

The early bird entry fee is $550 per campaign and must be submitted by September 30, 2026. Final entry fees are $650 per campaign and must be submitted by October 31, 2026. Winners will be announced on December 16, 2026.

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To learn more about the competition, including what materials are required to enter, judging criteria, answers to your frequently asked questions (FAQs) and more, visit the Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards website at https://www.aspectawards.com/.

Still have questions? Contact the Healthcare Awards Program Manager at [email protected].