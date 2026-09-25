Future Leader: Spencer Jennings, Chief Financial Officer, Empassion Health

Spencer Jennings, Chief Financial Officer at Empassion Health, has been named to the Future Leaders Awards Class of 2026 by Hospice News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Jennings sat down with Hospice News to share what drew him to the hospice and palliative care industry, the biggest leadership lessons he has learned, his thoughts on the future of the hospice and palliative care industry, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
HSPN: What drew you to the hospice and palliative care industry?
Jennings: I wanted to build a career where the economics and the human outcome pointed in the same direction, and end-of-life care is one of the few places in healthcare where they genuinely do.
The care most people say they want when they are seriously ill — at home, symptoms managed, family supported, fewer avoidable trips to the hospital — is also the care that costs the system less. Almost everywhere else, you are trading one against the other.
That alignment is the premise of what we are building at Empassion: find people in the last phase of life earlier, get them to the right level of care sooner, and let the savings follow the better experience instead of competing with it. Once you have seen how much value is left on the table by late identification, it is difficult to work on anything else.
HSPN: How would you describe your leadership style, and how has it changed over time?
Jennings: Analytical and deliberately transparent. I try to be explicit about three things on any decision — what we actually know, what we are assuming, and what evidence would change my mind.
What has changed is how much of that I share. Early on I thought part of my job was to absorb uncertainty so the team did not have to carry it. At an early-stage company, that is a mistake. Now I default to showing the model to allow everyone to see all of the inputs to understand what drives value.
HSPN: What is the biggest leadership lesson you’ve learned while serving the hospice and palliative care industry?
Jennings: To stop leading with the savings argument. The economics of this work genuinely do favor doing right by patients, and early on I treated that as the strongest point. It isn’t. When a CFO opens with cost, CMOs hear a motive. Make the clinical and human case first, and let the financial case confirm it.
HSPN: In one word, how would you describe the hospice and palliative care industry and why?
Jennings: Underused.
The clinical model works — high patient and family satisfaction with hospice is clearly shown in the data. Yet the median length of stay says most people arrive far too late to get the benefit of it, and many never arrive at all. Identifying high quality providers, wrapping more services around patients earlier and timing the referral process appropriately creates better outcomes and drives value.
HSPN: What do you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges currently facing the hospice and palliative care industry?
Jennings: The opportunity is that value-based arrangements are finally treating serious-illness and end-of-life care as something to be managed rather than a downstream cost line to be absorbed. Risk-bearing entities now have a direct financial incentive to want people identified earlier and supported at home, which means hospice and palliative providers can be partners in a shared-savings structure.
The challenge is program integrity, with fraud being real and lending a bad name to the industry as a whole. This year, CMS put a six-month nationwide moratorium on new hospice and home health enrollments, revoked hundreds of providers, ran site visits, and suspended payments to roughly 800 hospices and home health agencies in Los Angeles alone. That enforcement is warranted. At the same time it also highlights a real need for managed care organizations to take a closer look at whether they have the infrastructure to manage these provider types or whether they would be best managed by an organization, like Empassion, that uses historical data and real time experience to help identify who performs best both clinically and operationally.
HSPN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the hospice and palliative care industry over the next 5-10 years?
Jennings: Payment architecture will be the biggest driver. The change I would bet on is that palliative care becomes a defined benefit. We’re already seeing signs of this in both Medicare & Medicaid.
On the Medicare side, CMS used the CY 2027 home health proposed rule to say that skilled palliative care can be furnished and billed for patients with serious illness. This is a small step that hopefully will expand outside of home health.
On the Medicaid side, states like New Jersey have launched community-based palliative benefits, with a growing list of states building coverage into their programs.
Finally, capital and consolidation. Enrollment moratoria and enhanced screening slow new supply, which raises the value of existing licenses and pushes the industry toward fewer, larger, more scrutinized operators. I expect the next decade to be less about whether hospice is part of value-based care and more about which organizations were built to survive being measured.
HSPN: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Jennings: The ability to be wrong in public. If you cannot update a stated position in front of your team, you will hold bad decisions longer than the evidence supports.
Also, proximity to the actual work. In this field that means knowing what a week looks like for a family caring for someone who is dying — not as a talking point, but as a check on whether the strategy you think is right makes any sense in the homes of actual people.