Future Leaders
Future Leaders

Future Leader: Amanda Tippin, Vice President, Organizational Integrity, Deputy Compliance and Privacy Officer, Empath Health

By Jessica Longly| September 23, 2026

Jessica Longly

Jessica Longly is the Awards Program Manager. When she isn’t crafting and managing the awards strategy and programs, Jessica can be found spending quality time with her family, cheering for her kids at their flag football, lacrosse and soccer games, taking her dogs on long walks, and supporting her alma mater, Indiana University. HOO-HOO-HOO-HOOSIERS!