Future Leader: Amanda Tippin, Vice President, Organizational Integrity, Deputy Compliance and Privacy Officer, Empath Health

Amanda Tippin, Vice President of Organizational Integrity and Deputy Compliance and Privacy Officer at Empath Health, has been named to the Future Leaders Awards Class of 2026 by Hospice News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Tippin sat down with Hospice News to share what drew her to the hospice & palliative care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of the hospice & palliative care industry, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
HSPN: What drew you to the hospice and palliative care industry?
Tippin: My interest in hospice and palliative care began with a very personal experience. My grandmother received hospice services at the end of her life, although her decline was sudden and unexpected, the care and support our family received had a profound impact on me. It gave me an entirely different perspective on hospice, not simply as end-of-life care, but as a service that provides dignity, compassion, and support to both patients and their families during an incredibly difficult time.
HSPN: How would you describe your leadership style, and how has it changed over time?
Tippin: I would describe my leadership style as collaborative, supportive and adaptable. I certainly believe in developing and empowering the people who report to me.
Leadership isn’t just about having the right answers. It’s about building trust, developing people and creating a culture where others can be successful. As my career has progressed, I’ve learned that leadership extends well beyond your direct team.
A significant part of my role today is building relationships with other leaders, understanding their priorities and challenges, and finding ways to work together toward the broader goals of the organization. I’ve become more intentional about meeting people where they are and building the trust necessary to move the organization forward together.
HSPN: What is the biggest leadership lesson you’ve learned while serving the hospice and palliative care industry?
Tippin: One of the biggest leadership lessons I’ve learned working in hospice and palliative care is the importance of listening and understanding before trying to solve a problem.
In an industry like ours, decisions that may seem straightforward from an administrative or regulatory perspective can have very different impact when they reach the bedside. As leaders, we have expertise in our particular area, but we don’t always have the full picture unless we are willing to ask and listen.
This industry has also taught me to never lose sight of the mission. At the end of all the policies, regulations, metrics and decisions, is a patient and family who have entrusted us. It is the greatest honor and privilege to care for patients and families at the end of life.
HSPN: In one word, how would you describe the hospice and palliative care industry and why?
Tippin: Transformative.
At its core, hospice transforms what can be an incredibly difficult and uncertain time for patients and families into an experience centered around dignity, comfort, support and quality of life. Look how far hospice has come since it was founded by volunteers to where we are now.
I also think transformative describes where the industry will be in the future. How we deliver care and how organizations operate will continue to evolve.
HSPN: What do you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges currently facing the hospice and palliative care industry?
Tippin: I think one of the biggest challenges facing hospice and palliative care right now is finding the right balance between regulatory oversight and ensuring that high-quality providers can continue to grow, innovate and meet the needs of their communities. There is absolutely a need to address fraud, waste, abuse and bad actors in the industry, and as a compliance professional, I strongly support appropriate oversight and accountability. But I also think we have to recognize the unintended consequences that can come with some of the tools being used to address those concerns.
On the opportunity side, I think one of our greatest opportunities is still access and education. There are still misconceptions about what hospice & palliative care is and what electing hospice means. Too often, hospice is perceived as giving up or something that should only be considered in the final days of life. We have an opportunity to change that conversation and help patients, families, physicians and communities better understand what hospice & palliative care can provide.
To me, the challenge and opportunity are interconnected: How do we protect the integrity of the hospice benefit while also expanding appropriate access to it?
HSPN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the hospice and palliative care industry over the next 5-10 years?
Tippin: I think the hospice and palliative care industry will look very different in the next 5-10 years. We are already seeing significantly increased regulatory scrutiny, greater use of data analytics and claims data to identify outliers, evolving quality requirements, and continued focus on ensuring the hospice benefit is being utilized appropriately. I expect those trends to accelerate.
I also think we have to be prepared for significant payment reform and a more quality based reimbursement model. At the same time, I think technology, especially the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data are going to play a much larger role.
HSPN: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Tippin: I believe all Future Leaders must possess integrity, adaptability, emotional intelligence and a willingness to innovate. Integrity is foundational, people need to trust that their leaders will make the right decisions, even when those decisions are difficult. I also think adaptability and emotional intelligence are increasingly important.
Healthcare is constantly changing and strong leaders need to be able to navigate that change while understanding how it impacts the people around them. That means listening, communicating clearly, creating an environment where people feel comfortable speaking up and recognizing that different individuals and situations may require different leadership approaches.
I would also add innovation and curiosity to that list. Future Leaders have to be willing to embrace emerging technologies and understand how those tools can make us more efficient, analyze data differently and ultimately allow us to make better informed decisions.
I think it is equally important that we never allow technology to replace critical thinking. AI and other technologies can provide information, help us ask better questions, identify patterns, but as leaders, we still need to apply judgment, challenge the output, understand context and own the decisions.