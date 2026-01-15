Hospice, Home Health Fueling Aveanna’s Revenue Growth

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (Nasdaq: AVAH) foresees that home health and hospice will be a growth engine as it moves into the new year.

The company expects that its home health and hospice segment will grow organically by 5% to 7% in 2026. This would represent a normalization after a period of double-digit growth for the segment, according to CEO Jeff Shaner. These estimates could also be bolstered by potentially forthcoming M&A transactions, particularly tuck-in deals.

“Our long term organic growth goal of 5% to 7% is underpinned by the preferred payer and government affairs strategy we just discussed by aligning our clinical capacity with those government and payer partners that value our services,” Shaner said at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. “We’ve achieved the higher end of our organic growth goals.”

Aveanna’s preferred payer and government affairs strategies include negotiations and lobbying for favorable payment rates. This is one component of a five-pronged approach to growth, Shaner said.

These efforts include strengthening relationships with payers, finding opportunities to reduce costs, modernizing its medical solutions services, optimizing capital structure and cash flow, and increasing engagement among staff and leadership.

Atlanta, Georgia-headquartered Aveanna’s geographic footprint spans 366 locations in 38 states. The company provides adult and pediatric hospice, home health private duty nursing and medical solutions, among other services to more than 80,000 patients.

Aveanna’s ​​overall revenue hovered around $621.9 million in Q3 of 2025, a 22.2% rise compared to the same period last year. Its adjusted EBITDA was $80.1 million during that period, 67.5% increase compared to the previous year. Revenue growth was attributed to a $104.9 million increase in the company’s private duty service revenue and a $8.3 million rise in revenue for its home health and hospice segment.

The company’s home health and hospice service revenue reached $62.4 million in the third quarter, representing the 15.3% year-over-year increase driven by a total of 9,700 patient admissions.

Aveanna updated its 2025 full-year guidance to reflect a range of $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion in revenue, up from previous estimates of greater than $2.37 billion. For 2026, the company anticipates revenue of $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. This estimate does not include any impact from future acquisitions.

On the acquisition front, more deals are likely, according to Shaner. These will most likely be smaller, tuck-in transactions.

“We could use additional density on home health and hospice. We’re really focused on home health,” Shaner said. “We need to continue to invest in that business. We want to densify our business. We’re a 14 state home health and hospice company, not a 40 state, but 14 states. We want to densify those geographies in the Midwest, the Southeast, and continue to build our home health presence.”