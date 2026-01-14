US Health Expenditures Rapidly Accelerating

The nation’s total estimated health expenditures in 2024 saw the fastest rate of growth since 1991, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported.

In 2024, U.S. health care spending reached $5.3 trillion, up 7.2% year over year. In 2023, those expenditures rose by 7.4%. The 2024 amount represents a cost of $15,474 per person and represents 18% of the U.S. economy. The rate of spending in 2024 grew faster than the nation’s gross domestic product, which rose by 5.3%.

Rising health care utilization is the most significant driver of the spending increases, according to CMS. One key factor is that utilization is bouncing back from declines that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Micah Hartman, a statistician in the National Health Statistics Group with the Office of the Actuary at CMS. Population growth was also a factor.

“The strong growth in 2023 and in 2024 was driven by use and intensity on a per capita basis. It increased 3.6% in 2024 and 3.5% in 2023 this reflected increased demand for medical care,” Hartman said during a press conference. “The increase follows an overall downturn in demand during the most significant impacts of the covid 19 pandemic. The strong demand was evident in most goods and services such as hospital care, physician and clinical services and retail prescription drugs.”

CMS at this time is unable to break the numbers down by health care setting, Hartman said.

By payer type, private health insurance saw the largest rate of spending growth at 8.8%, followed by Medicare at 7.8% and Medicaid at 6.6%. Out-of-pocket spending rose by 5.9%.

Medicare represented about 21% of health care spending in 2024, compared to 31% for private insurance and 18% for Medicaid. Close to 92% of the U.S. population was insured in 2024.

Medicaid saw the largest increase in spending per enrollee at 16.6%, followed by Medicare at 5.4% and private payers at 5.2%.

These results will be published in the journal Health Affairs in early February. Forecasts for 2025 spending will appear in Health Affairs later this year.

These growth trends are expected to continue over the next decade.

The health care sector by 2033 will comprise more than 20% of the United States’ Gross Domestic Product, up from 17.6% in 2023. The nation’s total health expenditures are projected to reach $8.6 trillion in 2033, according to a 2025 report from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that was published in Health Affairs on Wednesday.

Increased hospice utilization could help relieve part of the nation’s financial burden for health care, research has shown.

Hospice care saves Medicare roughly $3.5 billion for patients in their last year of life, according to a joint report from the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO), the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) and NORC at the University of Chicago. NHPCO and NAHC have since merged into the National Alliance for Care at Home.