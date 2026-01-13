Palliative Care Grand Rounds Program Pushes for Clinical, Research Innovation

A series of international grand rounds based in Canada is seeking to advance knowledge of palliative care in the health care community.
Grand rounds are a structured venue in which experts in the field present on recent research innovations or clinical strategies, according to Dr. Justin Sanders, the Kappy and Eric M. Flanders chair of palliative care at McGill University in Montreal. The grand rounds, which launched in January 2025, are operated by McGill and have international reach, including into the United States.
The lecture series was a way to expand and share knowledge beyond the four walls of individual medical or academic institutions, according to Sanders.
“[Grand rounds] tend to stay within our academic institutions, and there’s no way to disseminate that knowledge. That felt like a missed opportunity to share some of the resources that we have in our ivory towers with people who do the daily work out in the community,” Sanders told Hospice News. “This was a way of democratizing knowledge translation and mobilization at the cutting edge of our field so that it could be accessed by people beyond our walls.”
Sanders directs the palliative care division in the Department of Family Medicine at McGill and directs the division of supportive and palliative care at McGill University Health Center.
The idea for this program germinated in 2024 when stakeholders from McGill began raising funds from local hospital foundations to support the series. Today, the grand rounds project is financed by 10 local foundations and one national partner, which have agreed to provide funds for the lectures over seven years.
The lectures are disseminated across several countries using the ECHO education platform, based in Canada.
The rounds are supervised by a scientific planning committee, which selects speakers for the rounds. These are usually academics doing cutting edge research in palliative care or other thought leaders in the space, including clinicians. The large range of topics has included advances in neuro-palliative care and the intersection of palliative and dementia care, among many others.
“Three decades of work suggest that palliative care is part of how we provide the best serious illness care to people affected by serious illness, whether it’s advanced cancer, end-stage organ disease, neurologic disease,” Sanders said. “Palliative care is a rare innovation in health care that meets what the Institute for Healthcare Improvement has called the quadruple aim of health care, which is to improve patient experience and patient outcomes, to improve spending in health care and improve clinicians lives. There’s an abundance of evidence that shows that it meets those aims.”