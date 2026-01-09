Health Care Staffing Company IntelyCare Acquires CareRev

The tech-enabled health care staffing platform IntelyCare has acquired the on-demand acute care workforce company CareRev.

Financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed. IntelyCare is a privately held company backed by several investors, including LRV Health, Transformation Capital, Endeavour Vision, Revelation Partners and Janus Henderson Investors. The company supplies travel nurses and other staff to health systems, hospices, home health agencies, senior living operators and nursing homes.

The transaction extends the company’s scope of services. The combined organization offers clinician-facing job boards, recruiter and sourcing solutions, contingent labor resources and internal resource pool capabilities. CareRev will not rebrand post-acquisition.

“Health systems are under enormous pressure to deliver high-quality care while managing unprecedented workforce complexity. By bringing IntelyCare and CareRev together, we’re creating a more integrated and reliable way for facilities to manage permanent staff, internal resource pools and contingent labor through a single tech platform,” said Matthew Levesque, CEO of IntelyCare and CareRev, in a statement. “Our goal is to help health care providers operate more efficiently while maintaining consistency and quality across care settings.”

Levesque took the helm at IntelyCare in July 2024, succeeding previous CEO David Coppins. He was previously the president and COO of Groups Recover Together, a value-based opioid addiction treatment provider. Prior to that, he served as CEO of connectRN, a provider of shift-based nurse labor.

The company experienced rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic years as the outbreak exacerbated already widespread labor shortages in health care. In 2022, IntelyCare secured $115 million in a Series C investment round, bringing the company’s total value to $1.1 billion.

In 2024, IntelyCare entered a strategic partnership with the vendor management system company Trio VMS to provide health care organization clients with on-demand access to the staffing firm’s W-2 employed clinicians.

“This acquisition brings together two companies with exceptional operational expertise and a clear thesis for where the market is heading. Health systems need partners who can simplify workforce complexity while improving clinician experience, and this combined organization is positioned to lead that transformation,” said Jared Kesselheim, managing partner of Transformation Capital, in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue supporting IntelyCare in its quest to offer a more holistic, purpose-built workforce technology platform.”