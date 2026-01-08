St. Croix Hospice Opens 5 De Novos

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice opened five de novos during the fourth quarter of 2025 and has one on the way so far in 2026.

The five new operations are located in Arnold, Missouri; Lincolnshire, Illinois; Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin; Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Wentzville, Missouri. The company, which is backed by the private equity firm H.I.G Capital, also plans to open a de novo in Monticello, Minnesota, later this month, local news reported.

“Closing out the year with five new locations has been rewarding for our entire organization,” said Dr. Andrew Mayo, St. Croix Hospice’s chief medical officer, in a statement. “The ongoing commitment to bringing convenient, high-quality end-of-life care options to more patients and families is central to St. Croix Hospice’s mission. It’s an honor to see that come to fruition each day.”

Advertisement

St. Croix Hospice maintains a strong Midwestern presence, operating more than 85 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The company’s latest expansion builds on four new locations opened in the second quarter, including one each in Michigan and Nebraska and two in Minnesota. Earlier in 2025, St. Croix Hospice launched 10 de novo sites during the first quarter, five of which were in Minnesota, with additional growth in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri.

The company also opened four new locations in Q3 2025. These additions follow the 16 locations the company opened in 2024.

Advertisement

Beyond organic growth, St. Croix Hospice has remained active on the acquisition front. Most recently, the company completed two January transactions involving Hospice of Siouxland in Iowa and select hospice assets from Mayo Clinic Health System in Minnesota. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Previously, in August, St. Croix Hospice entered into an agreement to acquire Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospice operations in northwest and southwest Wisconsin for an undisclosed amount.