Superior Health Holdings Acquires Hope Healthcare Locations

Superior Health Holdings has acquired the Louisiana Bayou county locations of Hope Healthcare and its affiliate Hospice BC, LLC.

Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed. Superior, a home health and hospice provider, is backed by Renovus Capital Partners, a lower middle-market private equity firm. The transaction expands Superior’s presence in southern Louisiana.

“Hope Hospice has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering high quality, patient- and family-centered care,” said David Martin, CEO of Superior Health, in a statement. “By joining forces, we’re expanding our Louisiana footprint and strengthening our shared commitment to ensuring every patient and family experiences comfort and clinical excellence throughout the continuum of care.”

The acquisition also co-locates Superior’s hospice services with its Divinity Home Health operation, also in the Bayou region. The company expects the transaction to strengthen its mix of services, accelerate growth and advance quality initiatives throughout its Louisiana footprint, according to Superior.

“We’re proud of the care and trust we’ve built with our patients and families over the years,” said Donna Martin, CEO of Hope Healthcare, in a statement. “By joining Superior, we ensure that our mission continues to thrive while gaining new resources to better service those who depend on us.”