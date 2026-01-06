Big Bend Hospice Expands Into Northern Florida

Big Bend Hospice (BBH) has extended its geographic footprint in northern Florida.

The nonprofit is expanding its services into three additional counties in the Florida panhandle, Jackson, Calhoun and Gulf. Many of the communities in that region are in rural areas in which patients need better access to care.

“Our teams have already begun building relationships with providers, facilities and community partners to better understand the unique needs of each community and to ensure the introduction of BBH services is thoughtful, seamless and rooted in compassion,” said Bill Wertman, CEO of Big Bend Hospice, in a statement.

The expansion represents the first phase of a longer-term growth trajectory across the panhandle, according to Big Bend Hospice.

Big Bend has been a provider on the move in recent years.

The organization in 2025 launched a new mobile medical unit to improve access among underserved rural patient populations in northern regions of its home state. The unit is designed to allow for increased opportunities to strengthen access, as well as help address individuals’ practical and social determinants of health needs.

Also last year, Big Bend opened a new inpatient unit for incarcerated individuals at the Leon County Detention Facility (LCDF) in Florida.

In 2024, the company unveiled a de novo in Monticello, Florida, serving the Jefferson County region.

Also that year, Big Bend Hospice and the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare system began partnering to provide transitional care to seriously and terminally ill patients.

The initiative is designed to ensure smooth and effective transitions of care and to prevent patients from slipping through the cracks in a fragmented health care system. The partnership establishes a network of interconnected health care services intended to facilitate seamless patient transitions between settings.