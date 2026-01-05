Former ICU Nurse: Family Caregiver Support Is In Infant State

Former intensive care unit and home health nurse Lana Wilhelm has founded an organization to aid family caregivers of seriously ill loved ones, particularly those who have suffered a stroke.

After 40 years in nursing, Wilhelm’s life was transformed in 2021 when her husband Rick suffered a stroke. All of a sudden, she was a 24-hour caregiver in her home as well as a professional nurse. She was instantly struck by the differences in providing those modes of care and how impactful such illnesses are on the patient’s family.

In response to the lack of available resources for caregivers, Wilhelm established the Stroke Caregiver Connection to provide additional support. Initially focused on families affected by stroke, the organization has since branched out to include those who have experienced other types of adverse health events.

Wilhelm is also the author of two books on caregiving — Stroke and the Spouse and Stroke and the Caregiver. She frequently holds speaking engagements for health care professionals and at conferences related to the caregiver experience. The American Heart Association recently named her Stroke Caregiver of the Year.

Hospice News sat down with Wilhelm to discuss her work and the challenges families face while providing care in the home.

What are you able to tell me about your own experience as a family caregiver?

As a family caregiver, it has been such a different experience than being a medical caregiver. As a medical caregiver, you have an assignment for the day. You put in your hours. You help that person. You’re fully invested in them, but then you go home, and you then take on another patient as a family caregiver. You never are off. It’s a 24/7 responsibility. It is one of those things that you don’t expect to have to do. So you’re never really totally prepared for the role you see other people in.

But it’s one of those things, you think, “It’s never going to happen to me.” Being a nurse, and having a background in nursing, I thought, “Oh, if it happened to me, I’d be able to handle it with no issues at all.”

In reality, you don’t know what you’re going to be dealing with. So like in my case with my husband, he left to go return something for me and came back in having a stroke, and then we spent the first year really focusing on just getting him stable. Now, as a family caregiver, it also means having to do everything that he used to do. A great example is we just had a conversation yesterday that cognitively, he’s not as sharp as he once was. He used to take care of all the finances. That no longer is feasible, so I have to learn that new skill. So not only are you taking care of yourself, hopefully, are taking care of your loved one, you now have to take on all their roles and make sure you know how to do it.

You go into an uncomfortable situation; so you learn to grab your resources. When I was going through this initially, I realized there really were limited resources for caregivers. There is a ton out there for the survivors, which is wonderful and really, really needed, but there just wasn’t anything out there for the caregivers. So that’s kind of where I’m at is trying to find those resources for other people, as well as navigate it myself.

Is there more you could say about the difference between caring for a patient as a nurse and caring for them as a family member?

It really hit me between the eyes. I thought I was always the nurse. I always felt like I was helping not only the patient, but the caregiver, make that transition from hospital to home. And I did a good job. But what I realized is that caregivers have a whole different set of needs that I had no idea about, and you don’t learn that in nursing school or medical school.

You learn about the disease; you’ll learn about the patient; you learn about the medication, but you never learn about the person going home. If we don’t take care of the caregivers, what we have from the medical side is frequent readmissions and complications, because that the patient depends very, almost 100% on that caregiver to keep them safe and healthy.

As I sat in the intensive care unit and I saw the nurses come in, I thought that was me, and now I’m on the other side of the bed, and I realize all the things that were missing.

I retired after Rick’s stroke. I worked for about six to eight months, and I just couldn’t do it all. That was really hard, because I had to give up my career when I wasn’t ready to. And I enjoyed it very, very much. That is another part of the caregiving thing is, is the grief that you go through for a lifestyle you thought you were going to have. I thought I was going to work for many more years. We thought we were going to travel, do all that. So not only do you deal with the medical side of it, you’re also dealing with grief and the loss of that.

Can you tell me about Stroke Caregiver Connection and the work you do there?

There are several different avenues that I focus on, the primary is talking to the caregivers. So, for example, on a weekly basis, I visit a local hospital where I meet with all of the new family members that their loved ones had a stroke. I’ve expanded that some a little bit that not just stroke, but any type of neurological issue that could benefit from that.

I usually spend 10 to 15 minutes just letting them talk and just kind of working with them, providing resources. Sometimes they just sit there, and I hold their hand and let them. So that’s one aspect.

I do a tremendous amount of support groups, leading them and kind of guiding them through the process. I also talk to large groups, telling my story and how it relates to them and how they can thrive in this caregiver-type situation.

With my books, I think that really helps to give them a tool that they have in their hands, that they’re able to refer back to. It’s not something that they have to read from start to finish. The website has a blog, and I have a newsletter.

I have learned so much from other caregivers, things they ask. A great example is so many of our caregivers, family members, their adult children, live in different states. Now, we’re very transient. We don’t have families that all live in the same neighborhood anymore, and so I really had to branch out to those individuals.

How do you connect with these caregivers? Do they come to you?

I usually get a recommendation, like through the hospital.They will contact me, or I will get it from word of mouth from another caregiver. I don’t do a lot of virtual [communication] yet. A lot of it is on the phone. Caregivers have a very limited amount of time to talk, so you have to be very flexible. You have to meet them where they’re at.

And then I meet them through physical therapists, faith leaders, occupational therapists, social workers, physicians.

What kind of further advocacy work are you doing?

have talked at several different medical types of conferences and events, where I talk to the physicians, the nurses, the physical therapists. They are so interested in wanting to know how they can help those caregivers, because we did not get any education. We did not get any training. But if you can talk to someone one on one, or in a setting of that nature, you can ask questions, you can give examples.

One of the things that physical therapists always ask me is, “How do I get the caregiver more involved in the training to get the person home?” The thing that I tell them is that, when we call as a caregiver each day, and they say to us, “Oh, they’re doing great,” our view of “great” is that they’re 100%. The therapist’s view is maybe they took two steps today. When we hear the word “great,” we’re thinking, everything’s gonna be okay. We’re gonna go back to normal and go home. So it’s a real shock when we come in and there’s a difference.

I spend a lot of time with them explaining that you have to be careful with the terminology you use and make sure that you’re always on the same page.

Do you think that recognition is growing about the role of caregivers in health care and the challenges they face?

I think we’re in the infant state. Health professionals are getting older themselves. I think a lot of them are having to step into the role of being a caregiver, and all of a sudden it’s hitting them. I’ve always taken care of people, but not 24/7 at home. So it’s starting to grow. I think there’s a lot more interest in it.

Physicians are very open to any conversation related to how to help caregivers. Because what I frequently hear from neurologists and neurosurgeons, especially when someone has a stroke, is “I now have two patients. I not only have the stroke patient, but I have the person taking care of them.” And if that person is not healthy, that loved one may have to go to a nursing home.

What can health care providers do to better support caregivers?

First and foremost they need to educate themselves. They need to be open to hearing what it entails to be a caregiver. They need to hear what they can do, kind of a call to action to them.

In the hospital, you’ve got limited time, so you can’t really spend a lot of time with the caregiver, because you’re taking care of the patient. But they can pull in people like myself to say, “Okay, I’ve got this resource for you.”

I think the other thing they can do is to get involved with more of like, doing more research on the benefits of the caregiver. Harvard right now is really looking at the impact caregiving has on patient outcomes. And I think the more we see that literature, the more it will become an everyday type of thing.

When I was doing home care at St Louis University, one of the areas that physicians were having trouble with was dealing with death and dying, and so we ended up doing a lot of education around that. It made a huge difference, and I feel like we’re kind of there with caregiving. They know the term, but they don’t really know what to do with it. So I think education is probably the biggest thing.

They need to learn how to talk to a caregiver and ensure they have time to ask questions. The other thing I will tell physicians, especially in the hospital, is to invite the caregivers when you’re talking at rounds. Explain what’s happening; keep them informed. Let them know what’s going on at all times.