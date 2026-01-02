Uncovering the Hidden Compliance Hurdles in Hospice AI Documentation

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools have reshaped how hospices approach clinical documentation and compliance. But challenges exist in the limitations of the current scope of AI documentation tools available, according to some hospices.

Many AI documentation technologies are not specifically designed for hospice and often are more oriented toward other forms of home-based care, according to Dr. Brian Haas, physician, founder and CEO of Wellspring Healthcare. He founded the Missouri-based critical care provider in 2021.

Documentation errors represent one of the most common red flags that bring regulatory scrutiny. This led Haas to establish the company Hospice Intelligence, which launched September 2025. The new artificial intelligence (AI) platform for hospice documentation is designed to guide clinical decision-making processes such as eligibility criteria and local coverage determination (LCD) of a patient’s terminal status, as well as recertification.

“Hospice nurses provide excellent care, but the structure of hospice documentation makes it extremely difficult to consistently capture every LCD element, especially under time pressure,” Haas told Hospice News. “AI presents one of the biggest opportunities we’ve ever had to support hospice clinicians — not by replacing clinical judgment, but by reducing cognitive load and strengthening documentation quality.”

Haas is a hospice physician and the national medical director of hospice at Ascend Health. The health system provides hospice, home health and palliative care in Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Puerto Rico. Ascend Health also offers end-of-life doula services, advance care planning, cancer and memory care, in-home behavioral health counseling, programs for end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart failure, as well as pet, massage and music therapy.

Navigating red flags

Hospices navigate a complex web of regulations, particularly when it comes to clinical documentation, Haas indicated.

Common documentation errors include poor narrative statements justifying the six-month terminal prognosis, a major factor in recertification denials. A narrative must be specific, illustrating the patient’s condition in detail and explaining why the patient is expected to reach the end of life within six months. The narrative must also align with the LCD document published by Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) serving the hospice’s region.

The ability to streamline documentation has been among the most prevalent reasons that hospices have leveraged AI tools. Documentation software has been utilized to update care plans, document interdisciplinary team notes and patient visits, as well as help to track compliance and family communication, among other functions.

Some AI tools have much room for improvement when it comes to hospice documentation, Haas indicated. These tools are not designed to interpret Medicare hospice eligibility, LCD criteria, comparative decline, certification periods or prognostic indicators, he stated.

Additionally, AI tools often are not HIPAA compliant in their “native form,” Haas said.

“A true hospice-specific platform must reflect both the clinical and regulatory realities of hospice care — something general-purpose documentation tools simply can’t achieve,” Haas said. “Generic AI models cannot reliably interpret hospice decline. General AI tools are powerful, but they are not hospice tools — and expecting them to perform hospice-specific documentation is where the technology breaks down.”

Regulatory oversight has heightened amid program integrity issues in the hospice space. More than half of hospices nationwide have undergone multiple types of audits simultaneously, with above three-quarters seeing rises in Targeted Probe and Educate (TPE) audits.

The auditing experiences have revealed a “fundamental truth” about the challenging compliance environment that hospices are facing, Haas said.

AI tools do not sufficiently document the person-centered experience that is crucial to hospice care delivery, said Faris Flournoy, CEO of Flournoy Health Systems.

Founded in 2007, the Atlanta-based Flournoy Health Systems is the parent company of PrimeCare Home Care Services, which provides hospice, home care and chronic care management across 59 counties in Georgia and Indiana. The organization’s other services include home-based pediatric skilled and unskilled nursing, as well as Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children.

Compliance concerns have mounted as evolutions in AI lag in recognizing the nuances of evolving hospice regulation, Flournoy indicated. A significant challenge is around the ability to document different points along a patient’s overall end-of-life journey, a key aspect in the new ​​ quality reporting system rolled out this year, the Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation (HOPE) tool.

“It’s recognizing that AI cannot be a broad stroke, that the language model has to be built to take the data that is unique for a hospice patient,” Flournoy told Hospice News. “We’re not tapping into the larger parts that go into that unique person-centered experience at the end of life. The models need some genesis that has to include understanding prognosis, diagnosis and not depend on an open source. Tool sets have failed in some areas and don’t provide documentation support to nurses.”

Navigating the compliance risks

AI tools should support individualized care plans and help clinicians identify documentation gaps, according to Chad Hiner, senior vice president of product at nVoq Inc.

Colorado-based nVoq’s documentation software is designed for home health and hospice providers. Among the company’s tools is Note Assist, which can help to identify missing eligibility evidence, vague or non-compliance defensible language, inconsistencies across visit documentation and discrepancies in care plans that do not reflect current patient symptoms.

Beyond transcription, AI tools must get better at identifying clinically meaningful details and supporting clear, defensible physician narratives, Hiner said.

Hospice AI documentation tools need to be based on the realities of care delivery, he stated. The technology should be designed around end-of-life care aspects such as patient and family privacy in home-based settings, mobile clinical workflows and reducing after-hours documentation, according to Hiner.

Having strong clinical governance built into AI documentation is essential to ensure accuracy, reduce clinical bias and remain compliant, he stated. These tools should be designed to improve efficiency, reduce documentation burden, catch billing errors and improve pre-billing quality assurance clinical workflows, Hiner said.

“When designed thoughtfully, these tools support the clinician as an active participant with their focus where it belongs: on the patient, not the chart,” Hiner told Hospice News in an email. “Current models need deeper exposure to hospice clinical workflows, regulatory expectations and interdisciplinary care. AI can serve as an early safety net [in] flagging issues. By catching these gaps early, especially around decline indicators and recertification narratives, AI can help reduce compliance risk ….”

One area of risk in hospice documentation is the physician narrative, according to Haas. Several AI tools available today produce narratives that are clinically polished, but not “audit-ready,” he said.

AI documentation tools specific to hospice should help improve clinical accuracy and strengthen consistency across multiple geographic locations, which can reduce variability that often triggers audits, Haas stated. AI can significantly strengthen audit readiness, but only when designed around Medicare’s actual evaluation criteria, he said.

The most important key to hospice AI documentation is the human element, he said. Providers need tools that can accurately capture not only declining conditions, but also evolutions in end-of-life care delivery, patient needs and family preferences.

“Innovation in this space requires deep collaboration between clinicians, compliance experts and technical developers — otherwise the AI won’t match the true needs of hospice teams,” Haas told Hospice News. “The AI should guide but not dictate — it must preserve clinician judgment.”

Ethical and practical considerations are significant factors in the hospice AI documentation outlook, according to Flournoy. Having human interaction is key to building AI capabilities with different reference points of data biases and understanding around end-of-life care, he explained.

Hospices need strong quality and compliance oversight measures to ensure that AI tools are augmenting, not replacing, the clinical expertise, Flournoy stated.

“What are those checks and balances to have so as we’re incorporating AI-specific technology it loops in clinicians?” Flournoy said. “It should enhance or speed up certain processes and get more quality and compliance support. I think both patients and health care providers will feel more comfortable understanding that, yes, we have this speed and agility in our potential opportunity points for AI, but we also have the people to [ensure] that we become more compliant and more person-centered.”