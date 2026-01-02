DEA Extends Opioid Prescribing Via Telehealth

Hospice physicians may continue to prescribe opioid medications via telehealth through Dec. 31.

The COVID-era telehealth waiver allowing this practice was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025. However, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), issued an extension shortly before the flexibilities were to expire.

“DEA supports telehealth access for patients who need medication, but not at the expense of public safety,” said DEA Assistant Administrator Cheri Oz, Diversion Control Division, in a statement. “These rules aim to protect patients, expand access to care, and close the door on diversion into the illicit drug market.”

The flexibilities, published in the Federal Register, permit health care providers to remotely prescribe Schedule II-V controlled medications via audio-video telemedicine encounters, without having previously performed an in-person evaluation. The prescriptions must comply with other requirements outlined in DEA guidance, regulations and applicable state and federal laws.

The DEA in a statement outlined its reasons behind the extension:

Ensuring continuity of care for patients who rely on telemedicine, particularly those in rural and underserved areas, the elderly, and patients with mobility limitations

Preventing a backlog of patients needing in-person appointments

Allowing time to finalize and implement regulations that balance access to care with the necessary safeguards against drug diversion

The American Telemedicine Association applauded the extension, while also calling on the DEA and HHS to make the flexibility permanent.

“We continue to support a permanent Special Registration framework that enables responsible patient care and equips the DEA with appropriate tools to prevent misuse,” Alexis Apple,vice president of federal affairs at the ATA and deputy executive director of the group’s advocacy arm ATA Action, said in a statement. “We also encourage the DEA to seek provider feedback when developing safeguards to reduce diversion, improve access to essential prescriptions for mental health, substance use disorder, and other chronic conditions, and prioritize patient safety.”