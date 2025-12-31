NPHI: Nursing Degrees Should Remain ‘Professional’ 

Proposed changes to federal student loan eligibility would hamper health care providers’ ability to combat widespread staff shortages, including hospices, according to the National Partnership for Healthcare an Hospice Innovation (NPHI).

The U.S. Department of Education in November announced plans to issue a proposed rule that would, among other changes, reclassify post-baccalaureate nursing degrees as “graduate degrees” instead of their current “professional degree” status. This would reduce the borrowing cap for nursing students to $100,000, down from $200,000 currently.

The revised definitions would create financial hardships for future clinicians and strain the workforce pipeline for hospices, palliative and serious illness care providers, NPHI indicated in a statement. The organization called on the Department of Education to abandon the proposed revisions, which the agency developed pursuant to provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“Now is the moment to invest in the clinicians who care for our nation’s most vulnerable patients — not erect new obstacles that make these vital professions harder to enter and harder to sustain,” NPHI Founder and CEO Tom Koutsoumpas said in a statement. “Hospice and palliative care depend on a skilled, dedicated workforce, and policies that increase financial burdens will only deepen existing shortages. We stand ready to work with the Department of Education and federal partners to promote solutions that strengthen the workforce and uphold access to high-quality, serious-illness care.”

A “professional degree” is defined as “a degree that signifies both completion of the academic requirements for beginning practice in a given profession and a level of professional skill beyond that normally required for a bachelor’s degree. Professional licensure is also generally required,” according to federal regulations.

The proposed revisions would limit “professional degrees” to a narrower range of fields, including medicine, pharmacy, law, dentistry, veterinary medicine, chiropractic and theology. Excluded from the definition would be physician assistants, physical therapists, audiologists, architects, accountants, educators, social workers and nurses.

The Education Department has yet to issue a formal proposed rule. The agency contends that the potentially changing designations will reduce the debt burden on students and drive down the cost of tuition.

“The consensus language agreed upon by the negotiators today will help drive a sea change in higher education by holding universities accountable for outcomes and putting significant downward pressure on the cost of tuition,” Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent said in a press release. “This will benefit borrowers who will no longer be pushed into insurmountable debt to finance degrees that do not pay off.”

Earlier this month, more than 100 members of Congress submitted a letter calling on the Education Department to reconsider the proposal.