New Hospice Leaders Step Forward

Four hospices have appointed new leaders to oversee direction of their programs as well as compliance education and regulatory affairs.

Empath Health’s VP of Government Affairs Retires

Empath Health has announced that Jenna Paladino is its new vice president of government affairs. She succeeds Scott Kistler, who retires after 28 years of service at the organization.

Paladino has been a health care lobbyist and advocate for initiatives across Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance reimbursement systems. She has more than 20 years of experience in legislative advocacy and stakeholder engagement. She previously led her own consulting firm, Paladino Associates, and advanced legislation that helped to preserve hospice regulations and expand telehealth reimbursement.

Paladino joins Empath Health with a background in hospice, home health, pharmacy and value-based care. Her previous roles include director of corporate communications and public affairs for Chapters Health System, holding a similar role at the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society prior to that. Paladino also previously served as a legislative aide for Florida House State Rep. Kevin Ambler.

“Jenna’s deep experience in health care policy and her ability to build strong, results-driven relationships make her a tremendous addition to our leadership team,” Empath Health President and CEO Jonathan Fleece told local news. “Her expertise will be instrumental as we continue to advocate for patients, caregivers and providers throughout Florida and beyond.”

Florida-based senior care provider Empath Health is the parent company of 17 affiliates and four philanthropic foundations. In addition to PACE, the nonprofit’s Full Life Care model includes hospice, home health care, palliative care, bereavement, adult day and primary care services, advance care planning, HIV and sexual health services, and pharmacy and medical equipment assistance.

Hospice of North Idaho’s Names New Executive Director

Hospice of North Idaho has a new executive director, Shawna Cauley. She replaces Eric Ladwig after a three-year tenure in the role.

Cauley joined Hospice of North Idaho in 2011 as a registered nurse. Her previous roles at the hospice include director of clinical services and director of quality assurance and education, among others.

Prior to joining the organization, Cauley served as case manager at Applegate HomeCare & Hospice.

“Shawna’s deep commitment to compassionate, patient- and family-centered care, along with her strong clinical leadership and health care administration experience, make her an incredible fit to lead our community hospice forward,” Hospice of North Idaho stated in a social media post.

Hospice of North Idaho operates a general inpatient unit, Schneidmiller House, and has a summer grief program for youths, Camp Kaniksu. Established in 1981, the nonprofit is based in Coeur d’Arlene, Idaho, and provides hospice and palliative care.

VNA of Ohio Announces New Managing Director

The Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Ohio has named Jackie Newbert as its new managing director.

Newbert oversees the daily operations of VNA of Ohio’s home health, hospice and behavioral health service lines. Her responsibilities include ensuring operational excellence, advancing clinical quality, developing leadership and strengthening referral and community relationships.

She also plays a central role in the organization’s modernization and growth efforts under its h/care, which acquired VNA of Ohio in June. Newbert is responsible for redesign of h/care’s workflow, staff development, technology integration and market expansion.

“Jackie is the exact type of leader our organization needs at this moment — experienced, operationally sharp, clinically grounded and mission aligned,” Ryan Haller, CEO and founding principal of h/care, said in a press release. “Her passion for quality, her operational discipline and her commitment to serving patients and staff will support our vision to build Ohio’s most trusted home health, hospice and behavioral health platform.”

Newbert brings more than two decades of experience in hospice, home health, assisted living and community-based services to VNA of Ohio and h/care. Her previous roles include director of operations at Wellspring Home Health, area administrator for LHC Group’s Cambridge Home Health and director for BAYADA’s home health care program.

Cleveland-based VNA of Ohio has provided care since 1902. The organization provides hospice, skilled home health, behavioral health, rehabilitation and wound management, among other services.

Suncrest Hospice’s New Senior Compliance Educator

Anna Hermann has become the new senior compliance educator at Suncrest Hospice.

Hermann previously served as hospice administrator for Suncrest Hospice, which is part of the Utah-headquartered Suncrest Care. She joined Suncrest as a certified nursing assistant in 2016. Her other roles at the organization have included director of hospice intake and hospice case manager and admission nurse.

Hermann helps to ensure quality of care as well as balanced clinical capacity at Suncrest Hospice.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as senior compliance educator at Suncrest Hospice!” Hermann said in a social media post.

Suncrest provides hospice, palliative care and home health. The Utah-based organization has locations in its home state as well as in New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, Texas and Virginia.

Suncrest’s hospice affiliate locations provide care in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon and Wisconsin.