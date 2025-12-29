Hospice Job Vacancy Rates Fall in 2025; Nurse Wage Gains Slow

Job vacancies among hospice employers dropped to 12.78% in 2025 from 14.03% in 2024. Meanwhile, the rate of pay increases for registered nurses has fallen to 3.58% this year, compared to 2024’s 3.97%.

This is according to a new salary and benefits report by the Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service, the National Alliance for Care at Home and LeadingAge. The report also identified a decline in registered nurse turnover among hospices, to 25.48% from 26.82% year over year.

“The Hospice Report is based on responses from hospice agencies and from home health-/hospital-based hospice programs throughout the United States invited to participate via electronic questionnaire,” the report indicated. “Participants reported data that included compensation data, organizational/staffing metrics, and questions on benefits granted to employees.”

About 1,091 hospice agencies with a total of 42,600 employees responded to the survey. Close to 100% (99.82%) were Medicare-certified. Of the respondents, 47.2% were freestanding hospices, while 49.68% were affiliated with home health companies and 3.12% with hospitals.

Hourly payment rates for CNAs dropped to 4.45% this year in comparison to 5.12% in 2024. Turnover among CNAs saw a small uptick to 29.02% from 28.41% year over year.

One of the largest rates of pay increases were observed among top level human resources executives, who saw average salary raises of 4.67% in 2025, up from 3.77% last year.

Other large compensation gains occurred among c-suite leaders and executive directors. CEOs and executive directors in 2025 saw a 3.49% increase on average, and COOs/ hospice directors received an average pay raise of 3.97%. Salaries among top-level financial executives rose by 3.46%.

Average CEO salaries reached $196,000 in 2025. For freestanding hospices, CEO compensation ranged between $150,000 to 307,000. CEO/executive director pay rates were slightly higher among nonprofit hospices compared to for-profits.

Medical directors and physicians received 2.99% and 2.24% pay increases respectively. Medical social workers saw a 3.64% raise, and chaplains 3.63%.