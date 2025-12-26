Hospice Company Blize Healthcare Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The California-based hospice provider Blize Healthcare has filed for bankruptcy.

The company filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California, according to court documents. The case is a voluntary, non-individual Chapter 11 petition for a health care company.

Blize Healthcare offers home health care, hospice care and private duty home care services. Two stakeholders each own 50% of the company, Blessing Elendu and Ukeje Elendu. Ukeje Elendu is Blize Healthcare’s CEO.

“Most seniors want to stay in their own homes for as long as possible. Blize Healthcare services make that possible by bringing palliative, hospice and home care to people where they live,” Blize indicated on its website.

Its estimated assets total between $100,001 and $500,000 and its debts range between $1 million and $10 million, court documents show. The company cited financial distress and a need to reorganize as reasons for the Chapter 11 filing.

California Department of Health Care Services, the U.S. Small Business Administration and Itria Ventures are listed as creditors, among others.

Blize plans to continue providing patient care as the case proceeds.