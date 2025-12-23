New York Gov. Hochul Vetos Bill Banning For-Profit Hospices

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has vetoed legislation that would have effectively banned new for-profit hospices in the state.

The New York State Assembly passed the bill earlier this month and submitted it to the governor’s office. It would have prohibited the establishment of for-profit hospices in New York state and forbid current for-profit operators from increasing capacity. Currently only two for-profit hospices operate in New York state.

Hochul previously vetoed similar legislation in 2022, citing low hospice utilization in the Empire State.

“Data suggest that hospice care is underutilized in New York compared to other states, straining other elements of the health care system,” Hochul wrote in her 2022 veto. “There are currently only two for-profit hospices operating in the state, both of which are under the supervision of the Department of Health, which has not found issues with fraud or quality of care at either.”

New York state had the second-lowest rate of hospice utilization in the nation in 2022 at 26.34%, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home. The national average that year was 49%.

Contributing to the low rate is the size of the state’s population. Generally, more patients receive hospice in New York than in Utah, the state with the highest utilization rate. However, they represent a smaller percentage of the total number of Medicare decedents.

In 2024, for instance, 44,803 Medicare beneficiaries in New York state elected the hospice benefit, compared to 16,387 in Utah, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). But even taking population into account, utilization in New York remains considerably lower than in other states with large concentrations of seniors like California and Florida.

New York State Sen. Liz Krueger, the bill’s sponsor, expressed dismay regarding the veto.

“When our loved ones or we ourselves enter hospice, we are putting our trust in that institution to care for us at the most vulnerable period of our lives,” Krueger said in a statement. “We will all be in that situation at some point, and the idea that decisions about our care would be influenced by the profit motive, that corners would be cut to make an extra buck, potentially leaving patients and families suffering needlessly, is something that we should not abide in New York.”