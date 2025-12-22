Summerlin Hospice and Palliative Care Revamps Bereavement Program

Las Vegas-based Summerlin Hospice and Palliative Care Inc. has made significant changes to its bereavement program, integrating new virtual services and enhanced emotional and spiritual support.

Summerlin provides hospice, palliative care and home health across Nevada. The family-owned organization’s other services include post-surgical assistance, disability support and dementia patient care.

The hospice provider’s newly revamped bereavement program includes expanded individual and group counseling, additional grief support resources and specialized virtual and in-person services for adults and children experiencing loss and serious illness. The expansion comes alongside greater recognition for improved non-medical support at the end of life, according to Summerlin Hospice and Palliative Care.

“The services are designed to meet each family where they are in their journey, recognizing that grief is deeply personal and unfolds differently for everyone,” the organization said in a press release. “This continuum of care helps family members process emotions, find healthy coping mechanisms and build resilience during periods of profound change.”

Summerlin Hospice and Palliative Care’s grief services are provided to families throughout the Las Vegas Valley region and across Nevada.

The organization has invested in deeper technology integration into its bereavement program. The hospice has added new virtual grief services to improve support among rural-based regions and families with transportation limitations. Summerlin Hospice and Palliative Care also offers online memorial services, grief strategies and educational materials.

The technological investments are aimed at removing barriers and providing more equitable access to grief support.

The hospice has also focused on providing improved emotional and spiritual grief support. Summerlin Hospice and Palliative Care offers workplace grief programs that help leaders better understand how to support employees in their roles.

The organization’s chaplaincy services are designed to provide inclusive support to families of diverse beliefs and cultures. The hospice has also developed more individualized bereavement services that help families address various end-of-life situations and different types of loss including anticipatory and complex grief.

The changes are designed to strengthen grief support across diverse communities, the hospice indicated in the press release. Access to quality bereavement can significantly impact emotional well-being, with families often experiencing lower rates of depression and anxiety following the loss of a loved one, according to the organization.

“The expansion of grief support services reinforces the organization’s mission to provide peace, comfort, and unwavering support during life’s most challenging chapters,” the hospice said in the press release.