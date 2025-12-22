Hospice M&A Sees Strongest Quarter Since 2021

Hospice M&A rebounded sharply during the fourth quarter of the year, showing the strongest deal volume the industry has seen since 2021.

Q4 has seen 16 hospice transactions to date, according to the M&A advisory firm Mertz Taggart. This is up from six deals in Q3 and five in Q2. The fourth quarter acquisitions represent the highest number of hospice deals since the end of 2021.

A number of factors have contributed to the years-long decline preceding Q4 2025.

“Hospice continues to see strong demand, driven by both private equity and nonprofit consolidation,” Mertz Taggart managing partner Cory Mertz told Hospice News in an email. “The past few years’ slump has been driven by two things. A valuation gap — sellers’ have hung on to 2021 valuation expectations, while buyers have gotten more conservative, driven primarily by rising interest rates. Also, many transactions fail due to clinical and compliance diligence.”

A major factor is the regulatory environment, according to Mertz. Buyers are concerned about the risk of Medicare payment clawbacks, particularly in four states undergoing a period of enhanced oversight by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), including Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas.

Some of the most significant deals of Q4 included Linden Capital Partners acquisition of Agape Care Group in July and The Pennant Group ‘s (Nasdaq: PTNG) $146 million purchase of former Amedisys and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) hospice and home health locations in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia. Financial terms of the Agape deal were undisclosed.

Other transactions included Uplift Hospice’s acquisition of Tucson, Arizona-based Grace Hospice & Palliative Care and Grace Medical Group for an undisclosed amount. CommonSpirit Health at Home also acquired the hospice operations of Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana.

Meanwhile, Hospice of the Chesapeake bought the senior services organization Partners in Care of Maryland and LifeCare Home Health acquired Infinity Hospice Care. Financial terms of both deals are confidential.

Among the most unusual transactions of recent years was the sale of Traditions Health to four buyers who split the company up along geographic lines. The Care Team, VitalCaring, LifeCare Home Health Family and Mission Healthcare have each purchased a portion of Traditions Health’s locations. Financial terms of these transactions are undisclosed. Traditions was formerly a portfolio company of the private equity firm Dorilton Capital Partners.

In the nonprofit sector, both Hospice of Santa Cruz County and Hospice East Bay completed their affiliations with Chapters Health System. Georgia-based Inspire Hospice and Palliative Care has also affiliated with Cadre Hospice.

Spurring the uptick, buyers and sellers price expectations have become more aligned, according to Mertz. Interest rate reductions and private equity “roll ups” are also playing a role.

“The valuation gap has closed. Sellers’ expectations have become more realistic since the 2021 bubble, but the catalyst has been the buyers,” Mertz said. “They have gotten more aggressive for a few reasons. Interest rates are ticking down, albeit slowly. We have also seen a few platform transactions (and some in progress) that are commanding premium multiples. Those multiples have a trickle-down effect on bolt-on transactions, which have accounted for 10 of the 16 transactions we’ve tracked this quarter.”