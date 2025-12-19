Hospice News’ 10 Most-Read Stories of 2025

Large acquisitions, regulatory headwinds and the fate of COVID-era telehealth flexibilities were top-of-mind issues for hospice providers in 2025, as evidenced by the 10 most-read Hospice News stories of the year.

Three of our top 10 stories focused on the acquisition of Amedisys by the insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), including the closing of the deal and the associated divestiture of some hospice and home health locations. Readers also paid close attention to the acquisition of Traditions Health, which was split among four buyers.

Meanwhile, hospices also continued to feel reimbursement pressures following a 2026 payment update that many stakeholders said was inadequate in an age of rising costs.

On the regulatory front, the Trump administration suspended implementation of the hospice Special Focus Program that was previously set to begin early this year. Providers have also been riding a roller coaster when it comes to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) telehealth rules, which approached expiration but were extended multiple times.

Also, the specter of fraud still hangs over the hospice community, with the arrests and convictions of some provider executives. Most of these alleged perpetrators were located in California, which has stepped up its anti-fraud efforts in recent years.

The following are the 10 most-read Hospice News articles of 2025.

#1 Trump Administration Suspends Hospice Special Focus Program

The Trump Administration indefinitely paused implementation of the hospice Special Focus Program.

Finalized in the 2024 home health payment rule, the program was intended to identify underperforming hospices, require corrective action, and, in some cases, impose additional penalties. However, hospice industry stakeholders have argued that the methodology used to select hospices for inclusion in the program is fundamentally flawed.

The Special Focus Program was mandated by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, with Congress including the provision in response to July 2019 hospice quality reports issued by the Office of the Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. CMS estimated that implementing the program would cost approximately $5.5 million per year.

Under the program, CMS would have authority to impose enforcement actions against hospices with poor performance on regulatory or accreditation surveys. Hospices identified by the SFP would also have been subject to surveys every six months, instead of the standard three-year survey cycle.

#2 CMS Proposes 2026 Hospice Payment Rule with Potential ‘Unimaginable’ Consequences

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in April released its proposed hospice payment rule for 2026, outlining a 2.4% increase to base payment rates along with updates to hospice quality reporting requirements.

The proposed adjustment would have resulted in an estimated $695 million increase in total hospice payments for fiscal year 2026. However, the proposed increase was smaller than the 2.9% rate hike finalized by CMS for 2025.

Ultimately, CMS implemented a 2.6% pay raise in the final version of the rule.

Hospices and industry groups have indicated that both the proposed and final amounts do not meet the financial needs of hospices. Rising operational costs fueled by inflation, workforce shortages, and higher prices for supplies and services are straining providers, and the limited update could jeopardize hospices’ ability to sustainably deliver high-quality care, according to those stakeholders.

#3 UnitedHealth Group’s Acquisition of Amedisys Closes

The acquisition of Amedisys by the UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum dominated the news in 2025.

In August, the deal closed after nearly two years of regulatory processes and a legal challenge by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Optum in June 2023 inked its agreement to acquire Amedisys in an all-cash transaction of $101 per share, or about $3.3 billion.

Amedisys provides home health, hospice, palliative care, and other services to more than 465,000 patients each year across 38 states and Washington, D.C. The merger positions UnitedHealth Group as one of the largest hospice providers in the United States. In 2023, the company also acquired major home health and hospice provider LHC Group for $5.4 billion.

The Justice Department attempted to block the transactions through a lawsuit due to antitrust concerns. However, this past summer the parties reached an agreement involving the divestiture of Amedisys and UnitedHealth Group home health and hospice locations in certain markets.

#4 Top Hospice Trends to Watch in 2025

Hospice News’ annual editorial on key industry trends for the coming year took the fourth spot in 2025.

The article focused on five key issues: health care fraud, a slump in M&A deal volume, broader technology adoption, service diversification by providers and the emergence of hospice as “personalized medicine.”

#5 How Optum’s Amedisys Deal Could Shake Up the Hospice Market

This analysis by Hospice News looked at the ways in which the Optum-Amedisys transaction could transform the industry’s landscape.

The acquisition underscores the increasing role of home-based services across the health care continuum but could also hasten consolidation in the sector.

The Amedisys deal also marks another significant step in the rise of “payviders” — payer organizations that also own health care provider businesses spanning the continuum of care. The expanding presence of these entities signals a potential shift in the health care field and may prompt heightened regulatory scrutiny of similar transactions.

#6 New Law Extends Telehealth Flexibilities Another 6 Months

In the Spring, pandemic-era telehealth flexibilities that were set to expire on March 31 were extended for an additional six months after federal lawmakers approved a continuing resolution to fund the government and avert a shutdown.

Congress passed the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025, which preserved several public health, Medicare and Medicaid authorities and programs. The legislation included provisions extending temporary telehealth waivers through Sept. 30, 2025. These waivers allow certain services, including face-to-face recertifications, to be conducted via telehealth.

Later in the year, the telehealth rules were later extended again to Oct. 1. Though they did expire on that date, Congress later approved their reinstatement. They are currently slated to expire on Jan. 30, 2026.

While the extension has been welcomed by many health care providers, industry leaders continue to call for a more permanent solution to ensure consistent and reliable telehealth access moving forward.

#7 4 Hospice Buyers Acquire Traditions Health

Traditions Health has been acquired in a split transaction by four hospice providers, with each buyer assuming ownership of locations within its respective geographic footprint.

The Care Team, VitalCaring, LifeCare Home Health Family, and Mission Healthcare each purchased a portion of Traditions Health’s operations. Financial terms were not disclosed. Traditions was previously backed by private equity firm Dorilton Capital Partners. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company provides hospice, home health, palliative care, and consulting services across 18 states.

The deal is notable for involving multiple buyers, an uncommon structure in today’s hospice M&A environment. Large platform transactions have been rare in recent years amid a slowdown in hospice mergers and acquisitions. However, many assets acquired by private equity during the peak years of 2020 and 2021 are now reaching maturity and are expected to return to the market. Each of the four acquiring companies is also supported by private equity investors.

#8 California Hospice Owner Receives Nearly 5-Year Prison Sentence in $16M Fraud Scheme

Health care fraud continues to cast a shadow over the hospice space.

In October, a California hospice operator was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison for his role in a nearly $16 million health care fraud and money laundering scheme.

Karpis Srapyan, 35, along with Petros Fichidzhyan and Juan Carlos Esparza, was accused of operating four sham hospice companies that were allegedly owned by foreign nationals, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors say the group submitted fraudulent Medicare claims for services that were either never provided or were not medically necessary.

In July, Srapyan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and money laundering. In addition to his prison sentence, a federal court ordered him to pay $3.2 million in restitution to Medicare.

#9 Amedisys to Divest Hospice, Home Health Locations to BrightSpring, The Pennant Group

Amedisys Inc. sold several of its home health and hospice locations to multiple companies ahead of its acquisition by Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group.

The company transferred a number of care centers to Adoration Home Health Acquisitions, LLC, Adoration Hospice Care Acquisitions, LLC, and Senescence, LLC, doing business as All Saints Hospice. All three entities are affiliates of BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG).

Amedisys also sold select home health locations to Cornerstone Healthcare, Inc. and Tensaw River Healthcare, LLC, both affiliates of The Pennant Group (Nasdaq: PNTG). UnitedHealth Group concurrently divested several of its own care centers as part of these transactions.

The divestitures were among the conditions of a settlement in the Justice Department’s lawsuit that sought to block the transaction.

#10 Medicaid Health Plans Failing to Pay Hospices for Nursing Home Room and Board

In March, Hospice News reported that Medicaid managed care health plans were not completing “pass-through” payments to hospices for nursing home patients’ room and board.

The issue affected patients in nursing homes who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Hospices typically cover room and board costs for these patients, expecting reimbursement from Medicaid.

In California, Medi-Cal — the state’s Medicaid program — has shifted management of its safety-net coverage to health plans. Under this system, Medi-Cal pays the plans, which are then responsible for reimbursing providers. However, confusion among the managed care plans that oversee Medicaid in many states resulted in some hospices not receiving these payments. This led to financial losses for hospices ranging from thousands to millions of dollars in some cases.

Following publication of the story — with the efforts of California hospice providers and the California Hospice & Palliative Care Association — Medi-Cal issued an all-plan letter to the health plans instructing them to make the payments, after which the dollars resumed flowing.