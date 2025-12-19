10 ‘Hidden Gem’ Hospice News Stories from 2025

While reimbursement, regulation and large M&A deals dominated the headlines this year, several other significant trends also emerged.

Below are 10 noteworthy Hospice News stories that flew under the radar. These pieces highlight issues such as tactics used by hospice fraudsters, the emergence of social media influencers in the space, organ procurement and the Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation (HOPE) tool, among others.

#1 Hospices Prepare for HOPE Tool’s ‘Domino Effects’

The rollout of the Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation (HOPE) tool could impact hospices’ financial stability, raising concerns about patient access, according to stakeholders in the space.

Despite calls for a delay, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) implemented the HOPE tool on Oct. 1. The new system replaces the Hospice Item Set (HIS) quality reporting program and introduces standardized measures that assess hospice care across multiple points in the patient experience.

Many hospices, particularly smaller providers, lack the staffing, operational capacity, and technology infrastructure needed to meet the HOPE tool’s requirements. This could place smaller organizations at risk of both compliance challenges and financial strain.

#2 3 Major Tactics Used by Hospice Scammers

Among the various methods some hospices use to commit fraud, three practices are increasingly prominent.

Four states — Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas — have gained national attention as fraud hotspots. These regions have seen a surge of new hospice providers receiving Medicare payments, with numerous reports of unethical or illegal activities, particularly among newer companies.

Despite regulatory and law enforcement efforts, hospice leaders worry that many bad actors are evading detection. One common tactic is maintaining a low patient census to avoid scrutiny.

Three primary fraudulent practices are emerging among these providers: identity theft, “poor care/no care,” and uninformed consent.

#3 The Rise of Hospice Nurses as Authors, Social Media Influencers

Several hospice nurses have gained prominence as social media influencers and authors, working to demystify death and dying for the general public.

Alone and together, these nurses have attracted millions of followers on platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Many have also published books sharing their experiences in hospice care and the insights they’ve gained about end-of-life experiences for patients and families.

A common goal among these nurse influencers is to educate patients and families about hospice care and what to expect during the dying process.

#4 ‘Disturbing’ Outlook: Hospices’ Top Regulatory Concerns in 2025

Telehealth policies and program integrity concerns were among the top regulatory issues facing hospices this year.

According to this year’s Outlook Survey by Hospice News and Homecare Homebase, regulatory changes and heightened oversight were the second-most cited concern, noted by 21% of the 112 hospice professionals who responded. Staffing challenges and the need for greater public awareness were also high on providers’ lists of concerns.

In 2025. Providers had to navigate a complex landscape of a new quality measurement system and potentially flawed regulatory oversight designed to prevent fraudulent activity.

#5 68% of Hospices Lack Star Ratings

The share of hospices without a star rating from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is increasing.

CMS launched the hospice star rating system in 2022 to help patients make informed decisions when selecting a provider. The ratings, available on CMS’ Care Compare website, are based on results from the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey.

A recent study published in Health Affairs found that between August 2022 and August 2024, the number of hospices without a star rating grew from 3,912 to 5,086, an increase of approximately 68%.

#6 How to Diversify Services Within the Medicare Hospice Benefit

Hospices across the country have been expanding their offerings to include palliative care, PACE, home-based primary care, and other service lines. Some organizations, however, have found particular success with disease-specific programs reimbursed under the Medicare Hospice Benefit.

An increasing number of providers are creating programs tailored to patients with specific diagnoses, offering care designed to meet the unique needs of these populations. Examples include dementia, heart failure and other cardiac conditions, and respiratory diseases. Essentially, these are hospice programs customized for particular patient groups, with reimbursement available through the Medicare Hospice Benefit.

#7 Linden Capital Partners Has Acquired Agape Care Group

Private equity firm Linden Capital Partners has acquired hospice provider Agape Care Group from Ridgemont Equity Partners for an undisclosed price.

Linden, a healthcare-focused investment firm, has invested more than $5 billion across its portfolio companies since its founding in 2004 and currently manages $13.5 billion in regulatory assets.

Large platform deals like the Agape-Linden transaction have become increasingly rare in recent years amid a slowdown in the hospice M&A market. However, many assets acquired by private equity during the record-breaking 2020–2021 period are now reaching maturity and are expected to return to the market. The Agape transaction marks the return of private equity platform purchases in the hospice space.

#8 What Palliative Providers Need to Know About Organ Procurement

Program integrity challenges in the organ procurement and transplant space have prompted national legislative reforms, and palliative care providers are stepping in to help families navigate these issues and ensure care aligns with patients’ goals.

Palliative care patients and their families face complex legal, medical and logistical considerations during organ donation and procurement processes. Families of organ donors often lack a palliative care advocate to help communicate their loved one’s wishes or address concerns.

Conflicts can arise between a patient’s expressed wishes in an advance directive and their organ donation choices. Decision-makers may face multifaceted challenges in honoring these preferences, highlighting the need for greater support from health care providers.

#9 Under the Radar Challenges for Hospice Nurses

Hospice leaders may not fully see the day-to-day challenges faced by nurses, both at the bedside and in operational roles. Increasingly, providers are examining the key obstacles affecting the nursing workforce to strengthen retention strategies.

Rising demand and widespread staffing shortages have created significant pressures on the hospice nursing workforce. Hospice nurses face distinct challenges compared with peers across the broader care continuum.

Employers need meaningful avenues of support to sustain and grow future generations of nurses. Hospice leaders must recognize and address the complex and varied needs of nurses, extending beyond purely financial or logistical considerations.

#10 ‘Rehabbed to Death’: Bringing More Palliative, Hospice Care to SNFs

Patients in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) can sometimes become caught in a “rehabbed to death” cycle, which better access to palliative care and hospice could help prevent.

Research suggests that the Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM) used by SNFs could be leveraged to support earlier palliative care and hospice referrals.

The PDPM offers an opportunity for palliative care to be considered a skilled need requiring nursing care when, for example, medications are adjusted frequently and require nurse monitoring. The payment model incentivizes and can reimburse SNFs for providing this type of care, which is largely absent in the SNF setting.