4 Hospices See C-Suite Executive Transitions

Four hospices have seen a changing of the guard in their c-suite executive line ups.

HopeWest COO Announces Retirement

HopeWest COO Georgia Rock is retiring from her role after serving a nearly eight-year tenure at the organization.

Rock retires after 44 years of experience in health care. Prior to her COO role, she served as executive vice president of clinical operations at HopeWest, joining the nonprofit in 2018. Among the most rewarding parts of her role was shaping a new generation of health care leaders, she indicated in a statement.

Advertisement

“Through Georgia’s tireless work, she has guided our teams in delivering exceptional care to our patients and families, strengthening our mission at every step,” HopeWest President and CEO Deneen Silva said in a social media post. “I share my deepest gratitude with Georgia for her unwavering service and incredible impact on this organization and the communities we serve.”

Colorado-based HopeWest provides hospice, palliative care, bereavement, dementia support and offers Programs of All-Inclusive Care of the Elderly (PACE).

Prior to HopeWest, Rock previously served as chief strategy officer at California-based Pathways Home Health and Hospice, and prior to that was its COO. She joined Aegis Home Health Services in 1982 before working with the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) from 1988 to 1996.

Advertisement

Sacred Heart Taps New CEO

Sacred Heart has announced David Jones as its new CEO.

Sacred Heart is the parent organization of Faith Home Health & Hospice and Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare. The home health and hospice provider offers services in Missouri, Kansas and Iowa.

Jones previously served as COO and board member of Meta Health LLC, overseeing its operations, strategic growth and clinical teams. He is a licensed physical therapist and has more than 22 years of experience in home health, hospice and therapeutic services.

Jones also founded a home health and therapy company, Eclipse Healthcare LLC, which had 13 locations before it sold to a national provider, which more than doubled its geographic reach. Jones joins the organization during a pivotal time of growth, according to Gene Creach, senior manager of the investment firm Creach Family Holdings LLC, Sacred Heart’s parent company. Creach is also CEO of Careficient.

“David’s leadership philosophy, centered on people, process and purpose, makes him the right leader to guide Sacred Heart into its next chapter,” Creach said in a press release. “His track record of building strong, accountable teams and his deep respect for clinical integrity align perfectly with our mission.”

Hospice of South Texas Names Interim CEO

Hospice of South Texas has appointed Laurie Eder as its new CEO.

Eder has served as interim CEO since March. She joined the organization after a family experience with Hospice of South Texas.

Eder has a background in marketing, business development and team leadership.

“Laurie has brought strong leadership and focus to our organization,” Pastor Herb Byer, board chair at the hospice, said in a press release. “Her direction reflects the values that make Hospice of South Texas trusted throughout the region.”

Hospice of South Texas provides adult and pediatric hospice, veteran services and bereavement. Founded in 1985, the nonprofit serves 12 counties in Texas and operates a general inpatient facility, the Danburg Center of Compassion.

Treasure Coast Health Appoints New COO

Treasure Health has named Shannon Cooper as its new COO. The Florida-based health system is the parent company of Treasure Coast Hospice and St. Francis Hospice.

Cooper is a registered nurse and joined Treasure Health as case manager in 2009. She previously served as vice president of quality and education at the nonprofit organization. Cooper’s other prior roles at Treasure Health have included director of quality and education, director of hospice inpatient services and RN admission coordinator.

Prior to joining Treasure Health, Cooper served as community care program manager in Encompass Health’s (NYSE: EHC) home health and hospice segment. She was also an educator for patient-centered care at Lee Memorial Health System.

The newly created position reflects the organization’s growth and focus to strengthen its operational excellence, according to Treasure Health CEO Jackie Kendrick.

“Shannon Cooper brings extensive health care experience and a deep understanding of our organization’s needs at a time of meaningful growth,” Kendrick said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “This well-deserved appointment reflects her proven record of leadership and dedication to our mission. I am confident she will help guide our organization as we continue to expand programs and strengthen partnerships in today’s rapidly changing health care environment.”

In the new role, Cooper provides executive oversight across operational functions for Treasure Coast Hospice and St. Francis Hospice. She is responsible for maintaining Treasure Health’s financial strength, identifying opportunities for strategic growth through partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and leading technology innovation and integration.

Cooper has been integral to strengthening Treasure Coast Hospice’s clinical recruitment and retention. She helped to develop an on-site simulation lab for its new certified nursing assistant (CNA) training program.