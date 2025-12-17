Interim HealthCare ‘Turns on the Faucet’ for Geographic Expansion

Even for companies with international scale, home-based care is a local business, according to Interim HealthCare President CEO Rexanne Domico.

Domico joined Interim in 2024 as the company’s president and COO. She ascended to the CEO role in January 2025. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is also a part-time operating partner for the private equity firm The Vistria Group, which has a history of investing in home health and hospice companies. She previously served as CEO of HomeFree Pharmacy Services.

Interim HealthCare Interim HealthCare President and CEO Rexanne Domico

Interim HealthCare, a portfolio company of Caring Brands International, is a national franchisor of home care, home health, hospice and medical staffing services. The parent company also operates the United Kingdom-based home care company Bluebird Care and the Australia-based Just Better Care.

Advertisement

The company in 2025 focused heavily on reinventing their brand with an emphasis on growing and operating franchises as local businesses with roots in their communities. During that time, Interim slowed down on the sale of new operations to franchisers. In 2026, the home-based care provider plans to accelerate expansion of its footprint. The company recently sold a new franchise in South Carolina and has a “robust” pipeline of future opportunities, Domico told Hospice News.

Hospice News sat down with Domico to discuss the evolution of Interim HealthCare’s brand and the company’s strategy for growth.

I wanted to start by asking about your recent expansion into South Carolina. Is that Interim’s first entry into the state?

Advertisement

No, actually, we’ve operated in the state of South Carolina for many, many years, and this is really just an expansion move with an individual who we’ve known for quite a while. He was interested in coming back into the Interim family. His dad had some dealings with Interim many years ago. He’s very familiar with the home health, hospice and personal care space, and was just looking for an opportunity for himself to get sort of re-engaged, and also to bring his son along with him and create something that would be more of a long-term family opportunity.

Could you talk a little bit about your overall growth plans for Interim in 2026 and how this expansion fits into it?

We spent the better part of a year and a half kind of prepping and rebirthing Interim. In 2026, Interim will be a 60-year-old company. So we are technically known as the first company to enter into the home-based care space many years ago. And as a result of that, we were very excited to take on a new branding strategy this past year and sort of do a rebirthing of our brand and our purpose. So we’re super excited about the opportunity to do that.

We’ve had a fantastic year of growth with our current franchise partners. We took a little bit of a reprieve in terms of bringing on new franchise partners to really tighten up our process, our branding message, our tools that we use to help support franchise partners and really make sure that our team was ready to go back and launch things in a big way.

So we turned back on the faucet, if you will, to start bringing new franchise partners into the fold this year, and we have several other announcements to come. But [the South Carolina expansion] was the first in about a year and a half from which we have brought a new franchise partner into the family.

Can you say a little more about the rebrand and repurposing and what that involved? What changed?

We have a different look to the company. You will see that if you look at any of the media that we’re doing. The real focus is being a part of our communities, participating in our communities locally.

Most of our business, the vast majority, is all owned by independent business owners. So the opportunity to be local, deliver the care locally, to be locally involved in the community, we think, is a very special thing.

What we do in our industry as a whole is really an incredibly special piece of caring in communities, and we think we can take that up a notch or two by the ability to have local people owning these businesses, and the opportunity to really get entrenched in the community locally, and be able to make an impact quicker.

We’re really about removing obstacles that allow people to really connect inside their communities. We believe that it’s not just about keeping people at home, but keeping them active in their community, and the ability for them to still do the things that they love. Community to us is not just where you live, but it’s where you go to church, where you go to the doctor, where you go to perhaps a senior center, or where you buy your groceries or get your prescriptions filled. It’s how we really tie all of that together.

We’re fortunate at Interim because, not only is it a community focus, but we also have the power of a very large network. If that network continues to grow, we really get to have the best of both worlds. We’re the only known franchiser in the home health and hospice space. Most of your other franchise companies are in what we would call personal care services.

Personal care services are a big part of our business. We do skilled home health services. We do the Medicare services through hospice, and then we also do medical staffing — so really, a full continuum for business owners.

How does Interim go about selling franchises and attracting new owners?

One of the things that we’ve really committed to this year is that we were not going to do that necessarily through big brokerage houses. A lot of franchise companies do that, but instead, we would do that through our own relationships. We would do it through people who come to us and inquire. So we have a pretty healthy, robust pipeline of people who are interested.

Then we vet those franchisees to make sure that they fit our criteria. We take our time getting to know them, because running these businesses is not necessarily easy. It takes the right amount of capital. It takes the right amount of resources to get started and the commitment to see it all the way through.

When you jump into one of these businesses, you’re not instantly profitable. It takes time, and we also have to know that we can have a really good working relationship with those people. So we’re super excited about the opportunity to have really meaningful people who want to jump into this business for all the right reasons and work with us.

We think that we’re on to something kind of special in terms of the approach that we’re taking and the types of people that we’re attracting and the overall brand messaging. To us, the brand is everything. We’ve been in business for a really long time, the largest, and then how do we take that and rebuild and go to a whole new level with that. We’re unique in what we do, and unique in this messaging that we’re starting to disseminate pretty widely in our communities today.

To your point about vetting, what are some of the qualities that interim looks for in a prospective owner?

One of the things that’s probably the most important is the desire to really do well in the community that they’re living in. We call it doing well. By doing well you can build a nice business, but you can also make a huge impact right where you live. It takes a compassionate person, somebody who wants their dollars to be local, who wants to be successful locally, who wants to be able to really embrace the brand and the story and sell that externally in their community.

When I say “sell that,” I mean to patients, to referral partners, to employees who are thinking about being in this business and delivering care. So it’s really sort of starting a revolution around how we treat people, what our culture is really about, what we’re delivering, the high clinical quality. At the end of the day, that’s critically important to us, and the ability to do all that locally in the community.

What does the franchising process look like?

There’s an application process that we go through, and then we have a team who is in charge of network development who meets with all of those candidates and determines their fit for the brand.

A lot of people are attracted to us, because it’s more than just one thing. They can see the expansion opportunity. And then we have them meet with our regional leaders in these areas. We do something we call “Meet the Team Day,” where we pull people together. I’m involved in that process and all those calls to go through what we do with each and every individual, our expectations of them, and then thoroughly understanding their expectations of us.

We have a dedicated team and dedicated tools that we use to make sure that people are successful.