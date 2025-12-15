Transitions Hospice CEO: ‘Don’t Chase Trends’ in Quality, Innovation

Hospices need to take a cautious approach when innovating their care delivery models, according to Transitions Hospice CEO Trish Benson.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Transitions Hospice has 13 locations across its home state and in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Founded in 2007, the hospice is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Lorient Capital.

Hospice News recently sat down with Benson to discuss the turn keys driving transformation in the hospice space. Hospices have taken varied routes to innovate and improve end-of-life experiences and access, but these decisions should come with careful consideration of the range of potential impacts on the horizon, she stated.

Transitions Hospice’s strategic plans in 2026 will include expansion through organic growth and consideration of merger and acquisition opportunities, Benson indicated. But the ability to grow hinges upon workforce sustainability and meeting the quickly evolving needs of patients and families, she stated.

How would you describe your current hospice care model and the new models of care you’re exploring?

Our model is unique. Our hospice addresses patients’ medical, psychosocial and spiritual needs and our bereavement services are available for families after a loved one’s loss.

We always staff differently on purpose. We make sure we have enough clinicians and support staff so that when our patients and families need us, we can go immediately. We have staff 24/7 across different disciplines that can go out and be with the patient and family. From there, the rest of our model follows. That responsiveness is the core of how we operate since our founding.

We invest heavily in our education so that clinicians are prepared before they even take their first case. We keep leadership close if there are bedside needs or issues to be able to address them quickly and nothing gets lost in layers.

What is your approach to end-of-life care innovation?

We first ask, “Does this make care more consistent?” Our care model innovation has to stay practical. We typically are not chasing trends. We are looking at whether change actually improves the experience for our patients and their families, and also whether it makes the work more manageable for our staff.

Same-day admissions are a core part of our care model. People should receive hospice care the moment they need it, not when it’s convenient for us. So, innovation means building a structure that can respond immediately and consistently to meet those needs. It means staffing differently, setting clear expectations inside the organization and making sure teams are equipped to act that day, not the next day.

We’re not necessarily trying to redesign hospice. We’re trying to make that experience more reliable and accessible for families, and also more manageable for the teams caring for them.

What are the important considerations involved in care model innovation?

Hospice is heavily regulated, so anything we do has to hold up clinically and operationally. Making those considerations all boils down to what is involved in care model innovation. Does a change remove delays in care? Does it support the team doing the work? If those pieces are not there, then it is not worth quality innovation.

What are some of the strategies your hospice has employed to strengthen quality?

We’ve strengthened our quality by tightening the fundamentals and creating real consistency across our organization. Everything is integrated within our electronic medical record (EMR) system so that it pulls data immediately to not only executive levels, but also to our administrators at each location.

There have been multiple different layers of shifts we’ve taken along the way, but one major shift is meeting monthly with our quality team. We review a full set of metrics with leadership of not just the numbers, but also the drivers behind them. We work to identify solutions with our quality team. Since implementing these meetings, we’ve seen some significant improvement with our results.

We’ve [also] standardized our patient education packets so families receive clear, consistent information, and that alone has improved our [Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHP0] scores.

So, it isn’t necessarily anything new from what other hospices are doing, but enhanced education.

What is your hospice’s approach to recruitment and retention? How does this differ from other organizations’ approaches?

Our approach starts with transparency. From the beginning of our hiring process, we’re extremely transparent about the expectations of our care model and being available in person for our team, patients and families.

Hospice is not for everyone, so transparency is key about how demanding a role can be. We talk openly about our care model and that we can’t predict when a patient will need us, but we always have to be ready. That doesn’t fit everyone’s reality. We want them to know that before they join us.

There is always a need, but more important is the retention. We invest in preparation and support so that our onboarding process is robust. Education [efforts] continue throughout the year so that everyone is given the tools they need. We’ve been able to offer tuition reimbursement and we also recognize individuals within our company that have been with us for several years. It’s super exciting to see just how many people have been promoted from within.

The real foundation of stability is with clear expectations and strong leadership. This creates a model that values responsiveness without leaving clinicians on an island. We never pretend the work is easy, but we make sure people are prepared for it and supported in it.

What are some of the biggest challenges on the horizon for hospice providers? How can hospices address and navigate these issues?

Hospice care has evolved continuously, and it’s not going to slow down. Hospices have been going through different types of audits and getting scrutinized more over the past couple of years. It’s really tightening up quality, education and compliance.

It’s having internal auditors making sure clinicians know how to document and know what’s being looked at closely. The biggest thing is being ahead of the game, because it’s not going away. No matter what size hospice you are, we’re all going through the same changes. It’s getting yourselves prepared and ready versus having to react to it all.

We have workforce shortages [with] rising care needs. We address these challenges in the same way we approach our entire model in just being honest about what patients need and building a structure that can actually meet those needs in real time. It’s always keeping our eye close to the industry and the regulatory pressures. You can’t turn your head from a regulatory standpoint.