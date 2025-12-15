Documentation Automation a Priority in Hospice AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly proliferating throughout health care and beyond. Among its many applications, streamlining documentation is among the most prevalent for hospices.

Hospices leverage documentation software for a wide array of functions, including visit scheduling, care plan updates, interdisciplinary team notes, medication management and bereavement services, as well as billing, compliance tracking and family communication, among other functions.

“AI and automation have incredible potential. Whenever we discuss a problem or challenge now, we’re asking how AI can help. But where hospice agencies are really seeing the greatest value for AI is in documentation assistance,” Tamara Khan, head of product at the home-based care tech company Homecare Homebase, told Hospice News in an email. “Whether it’s tapping generative AI for [interdisciplinary group] and visit summaries, creating tools to validate that regulatory requirements have been addressed or using AI to remove manual data entry from medications and allergies, the options seem endless.”

Advertisement

Data back up these claims. Close to 40% of respondents to Hospice News’ Market Intelligence survey said they viewed documentation software with AI and machine learning capabilities as “very important.”

Voice recognition and dictation emerged as the most common uses of documentation software, cited by 53% of Hospice News survey respondents, followed by real-time audit tools (22%) and predictive clinical alerts (19%).

Among the drivers of these trends is the increasing need for hospices to build efficiency in response to staff shortages and reimbursement pressures. Also, though complete and accurate documentation is essential to regulatory compliance, patient safety and securing payment, the sheer amount of it can be taxing for staff.

Advertisement

Hospice nurses pointed to this issue as their No. 1 concern about their jobs in a recent survey by The Amity Group. Among the dissatisfiers is the encroachment of documentation into clinicians’ personal lives. More than 90% of survey respondents indicated that they spend time at home completing these tasks outside of their work hours.

“These tools can’t add more nurses to the workforce, but they can make a clinician’s experience better, reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, relieve stress and potentially prevent burnout,” Khan said. “Hospice is an incredible calling and a vital part of the health care system, but it can be emotionally taxing for those providing care.

Homecare Homebase recently added three AI solutions to its Intelligence Suite portfolio designed to improve the admissions process from intake and medication management to care planning, as well as predicting hospitalization risks, according to the company.

Hospice employees value efficiency very highly, as it affords them the ability to concentrate on “what matters most,” as well as a sense of fulfillment, according to a 2022 study by Transcend Strategy Group.

In a nutshell, hospice workers want more time to focus on their patients and spend less on administrative tasks, according to the Transcend report. Staff want an employer who will supply them with the tools and processes they need to do their work efficiently and effectively, the research found.

“We hope that by making the experience of delivering this care a little easier, we can free up hospice nurses to spend more of their work time on the things they love and maybe even attract more nurses to the field,” Khan said.