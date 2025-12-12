Perceptions of Family Caregiving Change Across Demographic Lines

Family caregiver burden may be falling heavier on the shoulders of certain demographic groups compared to others, a new survey has found.

Perceptions of family caregiver roles and responsibilities vary vastly across different age groups, geographic regions and genders, a new survey from BURD Home Health has found.

Survey responses were analyzed by demographics such as gender, income, age and geographic location. Among the main goals was to identify patterns and disparities in how caregiving duties are perceived and distributed, according to Justin Colline, director of marketing at BURD Home Health.

Advertisement

“Caregiving roles often fall on one person by default,” Colline told Hospice News in an email. “When families have not discussed expectations, the work typically goes to whoever is closest or most available. Stress grows when expectations are not communicated. Families want caregiving to be fair, but may not know how to organize it.”

BURD Home Health provides Medicaid-funded home care in New York, Arizona, Michigan, Missouri and Nevada. Founded in 2017, the New York-based home-based care provider recently polled 1,000 adults across the country.

Understanding caregiver differences

The survey was aimed at better understanding and addressing the significant barriers to stronger caregiver support, Colline indicated.

Advertisement

About 62% of the survey respondents agreed with the expectation that daughters become primary family caregivers.

Roughly 38% of men and 21% of women surveyed indicated that birth order determines caregiving responsibilities.

Siblings living the closest geographically to a loved one take on primary family caregiving roles, according to more than one-third of survey respondents.

Age also factored into family caregiving perceptions and outcomes. For instance, 57% of GenZers who were polled said that a caregiving situation has influenced their relationship with a sibling.

The survey included feedback from adults with siblings who have provided family caregiving support in the past, currently or plan to do so in the future. Three key findings included:

More than half of the respondents indicated that they carried more of the workload than their siblings. Roughly 1-in-3 respondents felt that family caregiving responsibilities were shared equally or fairly. Nearly three-quarters (71%) of the survey respondents currently share caregiving duties among siblings.

Important discussions and care innovations can come from expanded research efforts, Colline stated. The survey’s findings illustrate a greater need to improve awareness and access to caregiver support, he said. This involves having goals-of-care and advance care planning discussions upstream and across the care continuum, as well as guidance navigating the health care system.

Roughly 42% of the survey respondents described caregiving as “stressful, but manageable” with clearer communication.

A wide range of opinions exist around the fair and equitable distribution of family caregiving roles, Colline stated. Early planning and goal setting is beneficial to alleviating high levels of stress and conflict that can come from differences in these perceptions, he added.

“Conflict is common when families are unprepared,” Colline said. “Issues may surface when decisions are made under pressure rather than through early planning. Stress was notably lower when families had clear communication. Families are open to planning but may not know when or how to start the conversation.”

Understanding different health care options and funding systems for home-based support can make a meaningful difference for families, particularly for those supporting low-income or disabled individuals, according to Colline. Providers can help families to break down what programs are available in their areas and offer education about the different options of support throughout the course of a loved one’s illness trajectory.

Hospice and home health providers can improve family caregiver support with expanded resources and greater community education and outreach efforts. Reaching families before a crisis occurs is key, he indicated.

“Home health and hospice teams can guide families,” Colline told Hospice News in an email. “Providers see caregiving challenges every day and can help families understand realistic needs, available support and where professional care can lighten the load.”