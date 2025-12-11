Hospice of Redmond Rebrands, Launches Home-Based Primary Care 

Hospice of Redmond has rebranded as ClearPath HealthCare. In tandem, the company has launched a home-based primary care service.

The Oregon-based nonprofit’s new identity is intended to reflect its expanded mission and scope of services. The primary care service will launch in March 2026. The program is designed to fill health care gaps among seniors, including dementia patients, who often have difficulty traveling to medical appointments, the organization indicated in a statement.

“We see firsthand how limited mobility and lack of transportation prevent seniors from getting the care they need to stay healthy at home. By launching In-Home Primary Care, we’re extending our mission — bringing high-quality, person-centered care directly to those who benefit from it most,” ClearPath Executive Director Jane McGuire told Hospice News in an email. “This program builds on our long history as a community-based nonprofit with deep roots and a commitment to serve with heart. It allows us to meet a critical gap, helping people age with dignity.”

Advertisement

Founded in 1979, ClearPath Healthcare serves three counties in central Oregon. The organization is a member of the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI). In addition to hospice and soon home-based primary care, the company offers a transitional care program.

McGuire said that the forthcoming home-based primary care program is designed to serve a range of patients and families, including:

Seniors living alone, who need consistent chronic disease management, medication support and the reassurance of a familiar care team

Medically complex patients, who benefit from frequent monitoring, advance care planning and support navigating Medicare and Medicaid

Veterans with behavioral health needs, who may avoid clinics due to anxiety and need trauma-informed care delivered at home

Recently discharged patients, who require close follow-up, therapy coordination and home safety evaluations to avoid readmission

Family caregivers overwhelmed by 24/7 care, who need education, respite pathways and help coordinating care

Adults in group homes or supported-living settings, who rely on complex coordination with paid caregivers and specialists

At its outset, the program will include one nurse practitioner and one licensed practical nurse, with plans to grow “thoughtfully and in partnership with our community,” according to McGuire.

Advertisement

“We’ll be listening closely to our patients, their caregivers, and the physicians and organizations who refer to us. Their feedback will help shape the program and ensure we build an in-home primary care service that reflects the same respect, compassion, and trust that our hospice program has been known for over the past four decades,” McGuire said. “Our goal is not rapid expansion — it’s meaningful impact.”

The program’s referral partners will include Oregon’s St. Charles Health System, as well as a range of physicians, therapists, specialists and community health workers.

ClearPath will bill payers for the primary care services, including private insurers, Medicare and Medicaid. Patients will be responsible for a monthly subscription fee to help cover clinician travel time, which health care payers do not cover. In time, the organization intends to reduce this fee and introduce a sliding scale for patients who struggle to pay, McGuire indicated.

“Our In-Home Primary Care program is designed for central Oregon residents who struggle to access traditional clinic-based care — particularly older adults, medically complex individuals, and patients whose health, mobility, cognitive status, or social constraints make it difficult to leave home,” McGuire said. “Through the development of our patient personas and journey maps, we’ve seen just how varied these needs are, and how deeply they impact quality of life.”