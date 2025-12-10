Aveanna’s 5-Pillar Approach to Growth

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (Nasdaq: AVAH) expects 5% to 7% company-wide growth in the coming year, achieving through a five-pronged strategy.

These efforts include strengthening relationships with payers, finding opportunities to reduce costs, modernizing its medical solutions services, optimizing capital structure and cash flow, and increasing engagement among staff and leadership.

Aveanna’s preferred-payer and government affairs strategies has already increased revenue in its hospice and home health divisions, and the company intends to replicate this approach to drive growth in its medical solutions segment, CEO Jeff Shaner said at the Bank of America Home Care Conference.

“We guide folks to our long-term organic growth rate of approximately 5% to 7%. This is underpinned by the preferred payer and government affairs strategies,” Shaner said at the conference. “By aligning our clinical capacity with those government and payer partners that value our services, we are achieving accelerated organic growth rates in our business.”

The company’s home health and hospice segment is a particular growth engine, though it represents about 10% of Aveanna’s business. The segment has achieved a 15%.3 revenue increase year over year during 2025, CFO Matt Buckhalter said at the conference.

Atlanta, Georgia-headquartered Aveanna’s geographic footprint spans 366 locations in 38 states. The company provides adult and pediatric hospice, home health private duty nursing and medical solutions, among other services to more than 80,000 patients.

Aveanna’s ​​overall revenue hovered around $621.9 million in Q3 of 2025, a 22.2% rise compared to the same period last year. Its adjusted EBITDA was $80.1 million during that period, 67.5% increase compared to the previous year.

Revenue growth was attributed to a $104.9 million increase in the company’s private duty service revenue and a $8.3 million rise in revenue for its home health and hospice segment.

The company’s home health and hospice service revenue reached $62.4 million in the third quarter, representing the 15.3% year-over-year increase driven by a total of 9,700 patient admissions.

“We do have a very disciplined approach to growth here in our [home health and hospice] business,” Buckhalter said. “We believe that episodic admissions and episodic growth is the path forward for Aveanna. Not only does it allow us to take total care of it, but we see great clinical outcomes that come through our episodic emissions that we bring in as well.”